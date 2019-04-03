Get John Legend to sing to you as your new Google Assistant voice

If you'd rather listen to John Legend than Google Assistant's robo-voice, you're in luck. Google has turned the singer-songwriter into the newest voice option for Google Assistant. Legend's voice will croon to you from any Google Assistant device in US English, from your Android phone to any Google Home ( ) and Google Home Hub ( ). Heads up, you can't trap him in your phone or home -- Legend's voice will only be available "for a limited time".

There are two ways to make Legend your Google Assistant.

Ask Google to turn on John Legend's voice

Say: "Hey Google, talk like a Legend." This method works for devices where Google Assistant is always listening. If your phone doesn't have always-on Assistant set up, launch Google Assistant (e.g. by long-pressing the Home button or pressing the Google Assistant button on your Android phone) and say "talk like a Legend."

Pick John Legend's voice from the Assistant app

Open the Google Assistant app on your device Tap the button depicting three vertical dots Tap Settings Tap Preferences Tap "Assistant Voice" Make your selection through the picker



Read also: Change Google Assistant's voice right now and How to change the voice on your Google Home

John Legend's voice won't help you with everything

Keep in mind that John Legend's cameo on Google Assistant won't cover every need or request. But there are specific things you can say to get him to respond, instead of one of Google's more generic Assistant voices. What Legend's Google Assistant alter ego can't answer, the regular Google Assistant will. Here's the full list, including Easter Eggs.

Will there be more Google Assistant celebrity voices?

Likely, yes! Google says:

Cameo voices on the Assistant have been one of the top requests we've heard from you, and with the help of state-of-the-art speech synthesis model, WaveNet, they're now a reality.

Since John Legend's voice is a limited-time deal, expect to see (and hear) more cameos from celebrity names.

Originally published on April 3 at 6:30 a.m. PT.

