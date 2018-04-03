Editors' note: CNET's Cheapskate, Rick Broida, is taking some well-deserved time off today, but he'll be back soon! In the meantime, the CNET team is pitching in with with some suggested bargains of our own. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Screenshot: David Katzmaier/CNET

Google really wants you to sign up to Play Music Unlimited. The company is currently offering a four-month trial of its streaming music service, which normally costs $9.99 per month.

That's a $40 value.

You can sign up here.

Signing up also entitles you to four months of YouTube Red, which not only removes ads from YouTube videos, but lets you view videos offline and listen to music videos with your phone screen off.

Play Music offers a catalog of 40 million tracks, which is about the same as Spotify. And unlike Spotify, Google's service also allows you to listen to tracks you've uploaded to your digital locker. In addition to streaming, Play Music enables subscribers to download offline content for consuming later, which is a boon for frequent fliers or subway riders.

Meanwhile Red entitles you to view some cool exclusive content of its own, including the much-anticipated Karate Kid series Cobra Kai.

The trial subscription is available to new customers only, and when the four-month period is over, you'll either have to cancel (losing access to the service) or start paying the monthly fee.

Pro tip: Schedule yourself a cancellation reminder as soon as you sign up with your favorite calendar app. (Like, for example, Google Calendar.) That will ensure that you don't get charged if you decide that you don't want to stick with the service.

Note: This deal is a couple of days old, but as of Tuesday April 3 at 9AM ET, we confirmed it was still active. As a new subscriber, f you have issues signing up with Chrome (you don't see the offer page above), try another browser like Safari or Firefox.