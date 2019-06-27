Get Amazon Prime Day deals without being a member

Angela Lang/CNET

You don't have to have an Amazon Prime account to get all those deals on Amazon Prime Day, which runs this year all day on July 15 and 16. Part of Amazon's purpose for this 48-hour online shopping spree is to use doorbuster deals to lure new members to sign up for the Amazon Prime price -- $13 a month or $119 a year. But you can get around Amazon's membership requirement by signing up for a 30-day free trial between now and July 15.

Amazon Prime Day is an annual shopping event for Prime members. Although we're still two weeks away, there are already some good deals going on. Once you sign up for your Prime membership trial, we recommend making sure you don't miss any Prime Day deals by signing up for alerts.

When you're finished shopping the Prime specials, set an appointment in your calendar to remind yourself to cancel your membership -- otherwise, you'll be charged the usual member rates. Here's how to sign up for (and cancel) an Amazon Prime account just in time for Amazon Prime Day.

Sign up for Amazon Prime from your laptop or phone

If you haven't saved your payment details with Amazon through another purchase, you'll need to have your credit or debit card handy.

1. From the Amazon Shopping app or Amazon.com, sign into or create your Amazon account.

2. Select Try Prime in the upper left-hand corner.

3. Tap or click Start Your 30-Day Free Trial.

4. Make sure your credit or debit card on file is up to date (your billing address too) -- if it's not, this is the time to do it.

5. Select Continue.

6. Tap or click Start your 30-day free trial.

7. That's it! You can start shopping any time and get Prime membership benefits like expedited shipping and of course, those Prime Day deals.

Cancel your Prime membership

To avoid being charged, you'll need to cancel your membership before the 30 days are up.

1. Sign in to your Amazon account.

2. Tap or click on Account.

3. Select Prime (computer) or Prime Membership (phone).

4. Select End Membership and Benefits.

5. Tap or click End My Benefits.

6. Select Continue to Cancel.

7. That's it. Your Prime account should be canceled. You can double-check by adding an item to your card and seeing if you have the option to ship it next day or within two days with Prime. If you can't, you've successfully canceled.

