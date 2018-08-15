CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Get all the wallpapers for all the versions of iOS and MacOS in history

The wallpaper archives to end all wallpaper archives.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

It's a trip down memory lane or, rather, the annals of Infinite Loop. A Redditor named Nucleam posted links to a pair of Google Photos albums of -- as far as I can tell -- every single wallpaper Apple has ever released for iOS and MacOS (and before it, OS X). It's amazing.

Here's the iOS Wallpaper album

And here's the MacOS Wallpaper album.

Remember this little guy from the original iPhone?

frog-wallpaper-ios

 Apple

Take a look at this beauty from, you guessed, it, OS X Snow Leopard:

snow-leopard

 Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

Even if you have no desire to download any of the images to outfit your current iPhone or Mac with a retro wallpaper, it's still fun to scroll through the years of the wallpapers of your Apple past. 

Next Article: Why you need a better handle on the WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram apps