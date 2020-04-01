CBS

Here's another living room concert for your shelter-at-home entertainment: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will perform live from Studio G, their home recording studio. The country artists, who are married, will star in a prime-time special on CBS, Garth and Trisha Live! The special will air Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT on CBS.

The CBS special will not have a live audience, the crew will practice social distancing and the network said it will be taking extensive safety precautions in light of the coronavirus pandemic. (Disclosure: CBS and CNET are both part of ViacomCBS.)

The couple and CBS will donate $1 million to charities for coronavirus relief.

How to watch Garth and Trisha Live

Date: Wednesday, April 1

Time : 6 p.m. PT

: 6 p.m. PT Where: Studio G

Where to watch: CBS (check your local affiliate here), CBS All Access or visit CBS.com

On March 23, Brooks and Yearwood hosted an at-home, impromptu Facebook Live concert from Studio G. Over 5.2 million viewers tuned in from home to the casual concert, which at times got emotional. Many streamed the concert repeatedly, crashing the livestream and spurring the idea for the CBS network special.

"After we saw Garth and Trisha crash Facebook, we reached out to them about bringing this Studio G to a larger audience in a safe and exciting way," said Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music and live events.

Brooks told CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell that regardless of his fortune and success, one of the biggest life lessons is that adversity is what makes us stronger and helps us to be resilient and bounce back.

"You've got a bow and arrow, right?" Brooks said. "The only way that arrow is going to go far at all is it's got to address resistance, right. So for every dreamer out there, when you hear 'No, it cannot be done, just let it keep comin''" ... Because once they let go of that arrow, all those nos, all those impossibles, are what's gonna fuel you to turn those dreams into reality."