Game of Thrones series finale: Keep from seeing the mother of spoilers online

The final episode of Game of Thrones is on now, bringing the Mother of Spoilers about the Mother of Dragons and the fates of the children of Westeros to every nook and cranny of the internet. Instead of wishing to rain dragonfire on the web, step back, and take some easy steps right now to keep yourself blissfully unaware until you're good and ready to watch. And no, we don't mean avoiding every news site or uninstalling your Twitter and Facebook apps to keep unwanted information from seeping in.

Here are some tools you can use.

Mute keywords and accounts on Twitter

1. In the app, tap your notifications (the bell icon). If using a desktop, click on Settings and privacy.

2. Tap Settings. iPhone ( ) users can select Muted > Muted words. Android and desktop users can select Muted words.

3. Tap Add (iPhone, desktop) or the + icon (Android). If you follow multiple Game of Thrones accounts, you'll want to mute those. Mute words like Game of Thrones, GoT, character names and popular hashtags.

4. Select to mute these words from your timeline, notifications and from anyone.

5. Choose how long you want to mute the words and accounts. You can choose from 24 hours up to Forever. Then tap Save.

Temporarily snooze friends and groups on Facebook

1. Locate the group or person you want to snooze in your feed. (You know the one.) From desktop or phone, click or tap on the three dots at the top of the post.

2. Select Snooze (name/group) for 30 days. If you don't want to snooze them for the full 30 days, you can always go to their page and undo the snooze.

Download a spoiler prevention app

For desktop, download the Chrome plugin Spoiler Protection 2.0. This extension hides spoilers on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google and news sites. Just type in keywords, like GoT or Daenerys, and let the extension do its job.

For phones, use apps like Spoiler Block (iPhone, Android) and Spoilers Blocker (Android). Add keywords that you want to block and the apps will keep them out of your news feed.

Originally published May 5 and frequently updated.

