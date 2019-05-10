What do you do once winter is stabbed in the chest and done? If you're the last episode of Game of Thrones, you burn the dead, get sloppy drunk and do the sex. I'll keep this spoiler-free in case you were having your own version of a Winterfell whoopie party last Sunday night and missed the Starbucks-sponsored episode.
If you're late to the Thrones party, there's still time to catch up on all the action in Westeros. And now that episode 4 is done and dusted, you can check out the trailer for episode 5. (And also, while we've got you, here's how to take spoiler precautions on social media.)
In either case, you'll need a way to watch HBO. Thankfully there are plenty of easy ways to subscribe, even if you don't have cable, starting with HBO Now and HBO Go. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the services featured on this page.
Online HBO options compared
|Service
|Starting monthly price (US)
|What you get
|HBO Now/HBO Go
|$15 at HBO
|Live and on-demand HBO content. "Free" for existing HBO cable/satellite subscribers.
|Hulu
|$21 at Hulu (or $15 for existing Hulu subscribers)
|HBO plus a huge library of on-demand content from over 30 broadcast and cable channels
|Amazon
|$25* at Amazon (or $15 for existing Prime subscribers)
|HBO plus Amazon Prime video library
|PlayStation Vue
|$15 at PS Vue
|Just HBO, but larger live TV package available for more
|DirecTV Now
|$50 at DirecTV
|HBO plus dozens of live TV channels
*$25 monthly = 1/12 of annual $120 Amazon Prime fee plus $15 per month for HBO
From Chowhound: Raise these Game of Thrones goblets for toasting the final season
Game of Thrones season 8 schedule
This last season is composed of six supersize episodes. The premiere has the shortest runtime of the season at 54 minutes. Episode 2 is 58 minutes, and the final four are each roughly 80 minutes. It will all be over -- sniff -- by mid-May.
Plan to clear out your Sunday evenings at 9 p.m. (8 p.m. Central) in the US for a couple more weeks. Here's the schedule:
- Episode 1: Winterfell (54 minutes; now available on demand)
- Episode 2: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (58 minutes; now available on demand)
- Episode 3: The Long Night (82 minutes; now available on demand)
- Episode 4: The Last of the Starks (78 minutes; now available on demand)
- Episode 5: May 12 (80 minutes)
- Episode 6: May 19 (80 minutes)
(Episode lengths via EW.)
HBO's main two streaming options
HBO Go
If you're already a subscriber to HBO as part of a cable or satellite TV package, you get HBO Go for free. It lets you stream Game of Thrones along with the rest of HBO's shows on supported phones, tablets, connected TVs and gaming consoles. Not only can you watch all seven past seasons of GoT with HBO Go, but you can livestream the new episodes as they air on HBO.
HBO Now
As opposed to the free streaming add-on mentioned above, HBO Now is a standalone subscription to HBO -- no cable or satellite TV subscription required.
It costs $15 a month and lets you watch HBO via the HBO Now app or in a browser at HBONow.com. The HBO Now app is available on a number of devices, including mobile devices, smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku. As with HBO Go, you can steam the new episodes live on Sunday nights, the same time that they air on HBO.
Add HBO to a streaming service
You can add HBO to four of the TV streaming services below for an additional monthly charge. If you're a GoT fan and also a subscriber to Sling TV or YouTube TV, then I'm sorry to report that you're out of luck: neither service offers HBO. Here are four that do.
Hulu
HBO is a $15-a-month add-on to any Hulu plan, which start at $5.99 a month. So, your minimum Hulu plus HBO buy-in is about $21 a month. Unfortunately, the $10 Hulu plus Spotify offer is not currently eligible to add HBO (or any other step-up Hulu plan).
PlayStation Vue
PlayStation Vue's priciest $80-a-month Ultra plan includes HBO (and Showtime), but you can also purchase HBO as a standalone channel for $15 a month -- no other plan is needed.
DirecTV Now
DirecTV Now now includes HBO, but upped its price from $40 to $50 a month. It also dropped a number of other channels in the process, making it a bad streaming deal, even for GoT fans.
Game of Thrones in the UK, Australia and elsewhere
Game of Thrones, according to HBO, airs in all but four countries around the world -- but not necessarily on HBO itself. In the UK, for example, HBO shows are on Sky Atlantic and Sky's online services Sky Go and Now TV. In Australia, Game of Thrones airs on TV and online on Foxtel. In both countries the show airs at the same time as in the US (i.e., early Monday), and is repeated on Monday night.
And for the record, HBO restricts the use of VPNs used to stream any of the above services from outside the US.
From Chowhound: How to make the food you see in Game of Thrones
Originally published March 5 and regularly updated as episodes air.
Android Messages for Web makes texting so much better: Google's answer to iMessages for typing texts on your laptop will save you time.
Your smart bulbs aren't dimming the way you think they are. Here's why: Dim a bulb down to 50%, and you might only get 25% of the lumens you'd get at full blast. And guess what? That's a good thing.
Discuss: Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5: How to watch and how to stream HBO without cable
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.