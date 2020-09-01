Galaxy Z Fold 2 preorders are live now: When, where and how to get Samsung's latest foldable

Samsung

We got our first glimpse of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at Samsung's August Unpacked event, where the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra also made their debut. Tuesday, however, Samsung went all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The Z Fold 2 boasts not one but two displays, both of which are larger than what Samsung used on the original Fold. The front display measures 6.2 inches, while the inside display is 7.6 inches and has a 120Hz refresh rate. There's also a redesigned hinge that allows you to position the screen at multiple viewing angles, and it's now covered with a thin layer of glass. And it has 5G connectivity.

Better yet, you won't have to wait long to get the Z Fold 2 in your hands. Samsung has started taking preorders right now, for the cool price of $1,999.

Here's everything you need to know about getting the Z Fold 2 on launch day.

Read more: Top foldable phones: Galaxy Z Flip, Motorola Razr, Huawei Mate X and more

When can I buy the Galaxy Z Fold 2?

Preorders are live right now. Orders will arrive on Tuesday, Sept. 18, the same day as in-store availability.

Unless otherwise noted below, all retailers and carrier partners will begin taking preorders at the same time.

What colors will the Z Fold 2 come in?

The Z Fold 2 is available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black.

You can also customize the color of the hinge when you order directly from Samsung. You can pick between Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red and Metallic Blue.

Samsung

What's included with the Premier Service?

Everyone who buys a Galaxy Z Fold 2 will have access to premier customer support, which provides private consultations to teach you how to use your new phone, and troubleshoot issues. You'll also get access to the Founder's Club for a year if you preorder, or six months if you order after launch.

You'll also gain access to golf clubs throughout the country, along with a handful of other perks. You can read more about the complete service on Samsung's website.

How much will the Z Fold 2 cost me?

The lone configuration of the Z Fold 2 comes with 256GB of storage and 12GB of memory, which you can expect to pay $1,999.

Order from | | | |

There's also a Thom Browne Edition

Preorders for a special edition version of the Z Fold 2, in collaboration with the designer, will also start on Sept. 2, with deliveries beginning Sept. 25. The Z Fold 2 will have a "geometric gray and signature multicolor stripe" that is designed to look like fabric. Each Thom Browne Edition will come with a Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, along with customized accessories. You'll pay a premium for the special edition Z Fold 2 and everything bundled with it. It's priced at $3,299.

Buy the Z Fold 2 from these retailers and carriers

Samsung

Samsung is taking preorders for the Z Fold 2. If you own the original Galaxy Fold ( ), or the Galaxy Z Flip ( ), Samsung is offering up to $800 credit toward the price of the Z Fold 2. If you don't have a foldable Samsung phone to trade in, you can get up to $650 toward your purchase by trading in an eligible device.

We have seen some people receive a $25 discount on the cost of the Z Fold 2 when they asked to be notified of updates about its availability or reserved one before preorders opened. It might not be a bad idea to reserve a Z Fold 2 right now, while you wait for orders to go live later tonight.

Best Buy

Best Buy will carry an unlocked version of the Z Fold 2, along with a Verizon-specific model. The Unlocked version will cost $1,949 if you activate a new line of service. Otherwise, It'll cost $1,999.

AT&T

AT&T customers can preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and expect to pay $66.67 a month for 30 months, or $1,999 full retail price. The phone will be available online and in stores on launch day.

Verizon

Verizon customers will have to wait a few extra hours to preorder the Z Fold 2 on Sept. 2, at 3 am ET. Verizon Wireless is splitting up payments for the Z Fold 2 over 24 months, bringing the monthly payment to $83.33. You can get up to $550 off the total price when you trade in an eligible device and sign up on an unlimited plan, and you have the potential to earn a $250 gift card when you port your number into Verizon from a different carrier.

US Cellular

US Cellular will not take preorders for the Z Fold 2. It will carry it online, but not in stores.

We will continue to update this story as more carriers and retail partners announce their plans, so keep checking back.