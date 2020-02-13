Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung not only announced three Galaxy S20 phones on Tuesday, but the company also unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip, a foldable phone that takes the same design approach as the new Motorola Razr. Not to be outdone by a foldable screen, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra all boast 5G connectivity, improved cameras, and a hole-punch display.

The $1,380 Galaxy Z Flip launches tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 14. That's right -- while only one carrier is taking preorders, the wait won't be long -- it will be available to order or purchase in a retail store on Valentine's Day.

You can't order the Galaxy S20 right now, but Samsung is accepting reservations. You don't have to pay anything to reserve a phone -- you just need to give your info and email address, and the reservation will essentially save your spot in line and ensure you get a phone on launch day. Preorders don't start until Feb. 21, with orders arriving on March 6, the same day you can walk into a retail store and buy one.

Here's everything you need to know about getting one of Samsung's latest phones in your hands:

Galaxy Z Flip

256GB Galaxy Z Flip $1,380 / £1,300

Galaxy S20 Pricing

128GB 512GB Galaxy S20 $999 / £799 N/A Galaxy S20 Plus $1,199 / £999 $1,349 Galaxy S20 Ultra $1,399 / £1,199 $1,599 / £1,399

When can I buy Samsung's new phones?

The Galaxy Z Flip launches on Feb. 14, online and in stores.

Preorders for all three Galaxy S20 models will begin on Feb. 21 at 12:01 a.m. ET. Preorders placed until March 5, will receive a $100 Samsung credit for S20 orders, and a $150 Samsung credit for S20 Plus and S20 Ultra orders.

The Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra will be available in stores on March 6, the same day that preorders will begin to arrive.

What colors will the Galaxy S20 come in?

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available in mirror black and mirror purple.

The Galaxy S20 will come in cosmic gray, cloud blue and cloud pink.

The Galaxy S20 Plus will come in cosmic gray, cloud blue and cosmic black.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra will come in cosmic gray and cosmic black.

What will it cost me?

Order direct from Samsung

Ordering direct from Samsung will allow you to buy an unlocked version of any Galaxy S20 model, or select a carrier model if you'd rather go that route. You can use the , or visit to place your order.

Samsung is ahead of next week's preorder.

Carriers

AT&T

AT&T will carry all three S20 models and the Galaxy Z Flip. The carrier has expanded its 5G network to now cover 45 markets. Customers who sign up for AT&T Unlimited Extra or Unlimited Elite, both of which include 5G and 5G Plus service, can get a free Galaxy S20 and a Galaxy S20 Plus for $200 when porting a new line in.

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available for $1,379.99 starting Friday in stores located in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and New York.

Sprint

Sprint will take preorders for all three Galaxy S20 models starting Feb. 21. Sprint customers can use or the app to reserve your place in line right now.

You can right now if you don't want to wait for Friday's launch.

Verizon

Verizon will open preorders for the Galaxy S20 Plus and starting Feb. 21. The Galaxy S20 will be available in the second quarter. All three phones will have 24-month payment options ranging from $41.66 to $58.33, depending on the S20 model you purchase.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile will carry all three S20 models, with preorders kicking off on Feb. 21. T-Mobile added 5G coverage to 95 new cities across 27 states to prepare for the launch of the Galaxy S20. View a current map of T-Mobile's 5G coverage.

Visible

Visible is a prepaid carrier the uses Verizon's network and it will carry the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus. The S20 will be priced at $984 and the S20 Plus will cost $1,176. The carrier won't take preorders on Feb. 21, but the company will accept orders starting March 6. Later in March, Visible will add the S20 Ultra to its lineup.

If you're a Visible customer or thinking about switching you can for a special announcement the carrier plans to make about its Galaxy 20 offering on March 4.

US Cellular

US Cellular customers can preorder the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra when preorders open on Feb. 21. The carrier will offer $500 off any S20 model to new customers who sign up for the , while current customers who upgrade can get $200 off.

Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile will carry the Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra. Preorders open on Feb. 21, and the phone will be available in stores starting March 6. New customers who sign up before April 5 will receive $300 off the new Galaxy S20. Current Xfinity Mobile customers who buy an S20 device will receive a $300 prepaid card.

Retailers

Best Buy

Best Buy will carry all three Galaxy S20 models and the . You can get up to $850 off of any S20 preorder with an activation and a trade-in of your current phone.

Those interested in the and activation, starting Feb. 14.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club members can preorder any of the Galaxy S20 models starting Feb. 12 through March 1, and they will receive a $200 Sam's Club gift card in additon to Samsung's preorder offer.

Walmart

Walmart's preorder will kick off on Feb. 12 and will run through March 5. Verizon and AT&T customers can upgrade online, while AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon customers can be helped in stores. Walmart will give up to $200 of incentives, depending on the model purchased on a postpaid plan (prepaid plans do not qualify).

As more retailers and carriers announce their preorder plans, we'll update this post with the latest information.