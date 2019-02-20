Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit: When, where, how to preorder

Samsung didn't only announce new smartphones on Wednesday, the company also unveiled a trio of new wearables. The Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Watch Active are for your wrist, while the Galaxy Buds are for your ears.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active has the looks and the features to match. It has blood-pressure-monitoring capabilities (app available on March 15), workout auto-detection, and a svelte housing around the 40mm display. The Galaxy Fit is a streamlined fitness band with features. smartwatch-like features.

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung flaunts Galaxy Fold at Unpacked

If you've been waiting for a new smartwatch, and the Galaxy Watch Active fits the bill -- here's what you need to know:

When will they be available?

Samsung will begin taking preorders for the Galaxy Watch Active on Feb. 21, with orders arriving on March 8, the same day as retail availability. The Galaxy Fit will not launch until Q2 2019.

How much?

The Galaxy Watch Active will cost $199. Users who order by March 7 will receive a free wireless charging pad. The Galaxy Fit will cost $99.

What about colors?

The Galaxy Watch Active will come in silver, black, rose gold, and green. The Galaxy Fit will launch in black and silver.

Where can I order?

Samsung.com will accept preorders on Feb. 21 for the Galaxy Watch Active, and surely retailers will follow. We will update this post when we get more information from retailers.