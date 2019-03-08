Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit: When, where, how to buy

Samsung not only announced new smartphones and wireless earbuds at last month's Unpacked event, but the company also unveiled two new wearables: The Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Watch Active.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active has the looks and the features to match. It has blood-pressure-monitoring capabilities (app available on March 15), workout auto-detection, and a svelte housing around the 40mm display. The Galaxy Fit is a streamlined fitness band with features. smartwatch-like features.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Now playing: Watch this: Meet Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit, Samsung's new...

If you've been waiting for a new smartwatch, and the Galaxy Watch Active fits the bill -- here's what you need to know:

When will they be available?

You can order a Galaxy Watch Active starting March 8, 2019.

The Galaxy Fit will not launch until Q2 2019.

How much?

The Galaxy Watch Active will cost $199. The Galaxy Fit will cost $99.

What about colors?

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch Active will come in silver, black, rose gold, and green. The Galaxy Fit will launch in black and silver.

Where can I order?

Samsung, along with major retailers, all list the Galaxy Watch Active for sale on their respective sites. However, on launch day, only Amazon lists the watch as available for immediate shipping.

Order at: Samsung | Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy | Target