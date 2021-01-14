Galaxy S21: When, where and how to preorder Samsung's latest phones

James Martin/CNET

CES

Samsung on Thursday announced a trio of smartphones -- the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and S21 Ultra. All three phones have new designs, with a new, metal-framed camera array on the back and improved camera features. If you opt for the high-end Ultra, you can use an S Pen stylus to write or draw on the screen, just as you can on one of Samsung's Note models (but the stylus won't come with it).

This year, all three Galaxy S21 models offer full 5G, and now you don't have to pick between a smoother scrolling experience or the display's high resolution -- you can now have both at the same time.

Samsung won't make you wait very long to place your order and receive your phone. Preorders are open right now, and all three Galaxy S21 models are expected to start showing up in a couple of weeks, on Friday, Jan. 29.

Everything you need to know about getting Samsung's latest and greatest can be found below.

Galaxy S2, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra US pricing

128GB 256GB 512GB Galaxy S21 $799 $849 N/A Galaxy S21 Plus $999 $1,049 N/A Galaxy S21 Ultra $1,199 $1,249 $1,399

When can I buy the Galaxy S21?

Preorders for all three models are open right now. Orders will begin to arrive on Jan. 29.

Are there any deals or gifts if I preorder a Galaxy S21?

Samsung is giving those who preorder any of the three Galaxy S21 models a free Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker, along with a credit that can be used in the Samsung store. The credit is either $100, $150 or $200, depending on whether you buy the S21, S21 Plus or S21 Ultra, respectively.

Which colors will the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra come in?

As is usually the case for Samsung, your color options depend on the model.

Galaxy S21 : Phantom violet, phantom gray, phantom pink and phantom white. The 256GB version is only available in phantom gray.

: Phantom violet, phantom gray, phantom pink and phantom white. The 256GB version is only available in phantom gray. Galaxy S21 Plus : Phantom violet, phantom silver and phantom black. The 256GB version is only available in phantom black.

: Phantom violet, phantom silver and phantom black. The 256GB version is only available in phantom black. Galaxy S21 Ultra: Phantom silver or phantom black. The 256GB and 512GB models will only come in phantom black.



How much will the Galaxy S21 cost me?

The cost for each phone will vary based on storage amount. Below are the US prices we currently know for each model.

Galaxy S21

128GB: $799



256GB: $849



Galaxy S21 Plus

128GB: $999



256GB: $1,049



Galaxy S21 Ultra

128GB: $1,199



256GB: $1,249



512GB: $1,399



Manufacturers and retailers

Samsung is taking preorders on its website, offering carrier versions along with an unlocked variant. If you order from Samsung, you'll get a $100 credit for ordering the Galaxy S21, $150 for ordering the S21 Plus or $200 for an S21 Ultra. The credit can be used to buy another item or accessories for your phone through Samsung. Preorders will also receive one of Samsung's new SmartTag Bluetooth trackers for free. For a limited time, Samsung is giving up to $700 off the cost of any S21 model with an eligible trade-in.

The retail giant is taking preorders of all three S21 models, however, you'll need to be a Verizon or AT&T customer (or be willing to switch to either carrier).

You can find almost every configuration of the S21 lineup on Best Buy's site, available to preorder right now. The only model that's marked as coming soon, so you can't order it, is the unlocked version of all three S21 models.

Carriers





Verizon is taking preorders for all three models, and is offering a free Galaxy S21 Plus with a qualified trade-in and when you sign up for "select" unlimited plans.

You can preorder any of the new models through AT&T. The carrier is offering deals that range from 50% off the new Galaxy Buds Pro to a free Galaxy S21 with a trade-in and installment plan.

Preorder any of the three Galaxy S21 models from T-Mobile. You can get a Galaxy S21 for free with a qualified trade-in. You aren't required to add a line for this deal. There's also a buy-one-get-one promotion.

Preorders for Spectrum customers are now open. If you switch to the carrier, you'll get $100 with an eligible trade-in.

Visible isn't doing preorders, but will instead start selling the S21 and S21 Plus on launch day, Jan. 29. The prepaid carrier is taking a little bit off the price of both models, with the S21 starting at $792 and the S21 Plus starting at $984.

Starting Friday, Jan. 15, Altice Mobile will start taking preorders for the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra. Customers can get up to $200 in Samsung credit for preordering.

We will update this section as retailers and carriers announce preorder plans.