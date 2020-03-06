Angela Lang/CNET

The wait is over. Starting Friday, March 6, you can walk into a retail store and purchase a Galaxy S20, S20 Plus or S20 Ultra. All three phones have improved cameras, a faster display, and 5G capabilities.

The foldable Galaxy Z Flip, which Samsung announced at the same time as the S20 trio, quickly sold out after the company started taking orders on Valentine's Day. Samsung is continuing to restock the Galaxy Z Flip, and carriers are taking orders with ship dates a few weeks out. Keep checking the links below if you're set on finding a Z Flip.

Here's where you can get one of Samsung's latest phones right now.

Now playing: Watch this: Hands-on with the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra

Here's everything you need to know about getting one of Samsung's latest phones in your hands:

Galaxy S20 Pricing

128GB 512GB Galaxy S20 $999, £799, AU$1,349 N/A Galaxy S20 Plus $1,199, £999, AU$1,499 $1,349 Galaxy S20 Ultra $1,399, £1,199, AU$1,999 $1,599, £1,399

Galaxy Z Flip

256GB Galaxy Z Flip $1,380, £1,300

When can I buy Samsung's new phones?

The Galaxy Z Flip went on sale as of Friday, Feb. 14, online and in stores.

Right now. The Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra went on sale on Friday, March 6, the same day preorders began to arrive.

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Z Flip is the first phone with foldable glass

What colors will the Galaxy S20 come in?

The Galaxy Z Flip is available in mirror black and mirror purple.

The Galaxy S20 comes in cosmic gray, cloud blue and cloud pink.

The Galaxy S20 Plus comes in cosmic gray, cloud blue and cosmic black.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes in cosmic gray and cosmic black.

What will it cost me?

Galaxy S20

The Galaxy S20 is Samsung's entry-level model this year, with a 6.2 inch 120Hz display, three rear-facing cameras and 5G support.

128GB: $999, £799, AU$1,349

Order at: | | | | | | | | |

Or, compare the Galaxy S20 with wireless plans on major carriers via our partner WhistleOut, below.

Galaxy S20 Plus

The Galaxy S20 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, four rear-facing cameras and broader 5G network compatibility when compared to the standard S20.

128GB: $1,199, £999, AU$1,499

512GB: $1,349

Order at: | | | | | | | | | | |

Or, compare the Galaxy S20 Plus with wireless plans on major carriers via our partner WhistleOut, below.

Galaxy S20 Ultra

The most expensive phone of the group, the S20 Ultra has a 108-megapixel main camera, a 6.9-inch screen, a massive 5,000-mAh battery and 5G connectivity.

128GB: $1,399, £1,199, AU$1,999

512GB: $1,599, £1,399

Order at: | | | | | | | | | | |

Or, compare the Galaxy S20 Ultra with wireless plans on major carriers via our partner WhistleOut, below.

Galaxy Z Flip

256GB: $1,380, £1,300

Order at: | | |

Or, compare the Galaxy Z Flip with wireless plans on major carriers via our partner WhistleOut, below.

Order direct from Samsung

Ordering direct from Samsung will allow you to buy an unlocked version of any Galaxy S20 model, or select a carrier model if you'd rather go that route. You can use the , or visit to place your order.

Carriers

AT&T

AT&T will carry all three S20 models and the Galaxy Z Flip. The carrier has expanded its 5G network to now cover 80 markets. Customers who sign up for AT&T Unlimited Extra or Unlimited Elite, both of which include 5G and 5G Plus service, can get a free Galaxy S20 and a Galaxy S20 Plus for $200 when porting a new line in.

The Galaxy Z Flip is available for $1,380 in stores located in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and New York,

Sprint

Sprint customers can use or the app to purcahse a Gaalaxy S20.

You can right now. There's no word about which stores will have devices in stock.

Verizon

Verizon is carrying Galaxy S20 Plus and at launch, while the Galaxy S20 will be available in the second quarter. All three phones will have 24-month payment options ranging from $41.66 to $58.33 a month, depending on the S20 model you purchase.

Verizon will also give customers who buy an S20 Plus or S20 Ultra up to $1,050 towards the purchase of another S20, when you add a line to your account.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is carrying three S20 models. T-Mobile added 5G coverage to 95 new cities across 27 states to prepare for the launch of the Galaxy S20. View a current map of T-Mobile's 5G coverage.

Visible

Visible is a prepaid carrier the uses Verizon's network and it will carry the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus. The S20 will be priced at $984 and the S20 Plus will cost $1,176. Later in March, Visible will add the S20 Ultra to its lineup.

US Cellular

US Cellular customers can buy the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra. The carrier will offer $500 off any S20 model to new customers who sign up for the , while current customers who upgrade can get $200 off.

Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile will carry the Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra. New customers who sign up before April 5 will receive $300 off the new Galaxy S20. Current Xfinity Mobile customers who buy an S20 device will receive a $300 prepaid card.

Retailers

Best Buy

Best Buy will carry all three Galaxy S20 models and the .

Those interested in the and activation, starting Feb. 14.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club members can buy any of three Galaxy S20 models from the club.

Walmart

Walmart is carrying all three models, but where you go to get help is based on your carrier. Verizon and AT&T customers can upgrade online, while AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon customers can be helped in stores. Walmart will give up to $200 of incentives, depending on the model purchased on a postpaid plan (prepaid plans do not qualify).

Amazon

Amazon is carrying all Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus variants. Ordering through Amazon will get you a pair of free Galaxy Buds and a Duo Wireless Charging pad. All models currently listed by Amazon are unlocked.

As more retailers and carriers announce their preorder plans, we'll update this post with the latest information.

Originally published last month. Updated with additional retail offers.