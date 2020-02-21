Angela Lang/CNET

Preorders for Samsung's new Galaxy S20 phones are now live. First announced last week, the S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra won't be available in stores until March 6, but Samsung just began taking preorders for all three models.

If you've already placed a reservation for a Galaxy S20, you should have received an email from Samsung asking you to complete your order. If you didn't place a reservation, Samsung currently says that if you place an order now, your phone will arrive on March 6.

The foldable Galaxy Z Flip, which Samsung announced at the same time as the S20 trio, quickly sold out after the company started taking orders on Valentine's Day. Samsung expects to have more Galaxy Z Flips in stock soon, and carriers are still taking orders with ship dates a few weeks out. Keep checking the links below if you're set on finding a Z Flip.

Here's everything you need to know about getting one of Samsung's latest phones in your hands:

Galaxy S20 Pricing

128GB 512GB Galaxy S20 $999, £799, AU$1,349 N/A Galaxy S20 Plus $1,199, £999, AU$1,499 $1,349 Galaxy S20 Ultra $1,399, £1,199, AU$1,999 $1,599, £1,399

Galaxy Z Flip

256GB Galaxy Z Flip $1,380, £1,300

When can I buy Samsung's new phones?

The Galaxy Z Flip went on sale as of Friday, Feb. 14, online and in stores.

Preorders for all three Galaxy S20 models began Friday, Feb. 21. Preorders placed up until March 5 will receive a $100 Samsung credit for S20 orders, and a $150 Samsung credit for S20 Plus and S20 Ultra orders.

The Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra will be available in stores on March 6, the same day that preorders will begin to arrive.

What colors will the Galaxy S20 come in?

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available in mirror black and mirror purple.

The Galaxy S20 will come in cosmic gray, cloud blue and cloud pink.

The Galaxy S20 Plus will come in cosmic gray, cloud blue and cosmic black.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra will come in cosmic gray and cosmic black.

What will it cost me?

Galaxy S20

The Galaxy S20 is Samsung's entry-level model this year, with a 6.2 inch 120Hz display, three rear-facing cameras and 5G support.

128GB: $999, £799, AU$1,349

Order at: | | | | | | | | |

Galaxy S20 Plus

The Galaxy S20 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, four rear-facing cameras and broader 5G network compatibility when compared to the standard S20.

128GB: $1,199, £999, AU$1,499

512GB: $1,349

Order at: | | | | | | | | | | |

Galaxy S20 Ultra

The most expensive phone of the group, the S20 Ultra has a 108-megapixel main camera, a 6.9-inch screen, a massive 5,000-mAh battery and 5G connectivity.

128GB: $1,399, £1,199, AU$1,999

512GB: $1,599, £1,399

Order at: | | | | | | | | | | |

Galaxy Z Flip

256GB: $1,380, £1,300

Order at: | | |

Order direct from Samsung

Ordering direct from Samsung will allow you to buy an unlocked version of any Galaxy S20 model, or select a carrier model if you'd rather go that route. You can use the , or visit to place your order.

Samsung is ahead of next week's preorder.

Carriers

AT&T

AT&T will carry all three S20 models and the Galaxy Z Flip. The carrier has expanded its 5G network to now cover 45 markets. Customers who sign up for AT&T Unlimited Extra or Unlimited Elite, both of which include 5G and 5G Plus service, can get a free Galaxy S20 and a Galaxy S20 Plus for $200 when porting a new line in.

The Galaxy Z Flip is available for $1,380 in stores located in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and New York,

Sprint

Sprint will take preorders for all three Galaxy S20 models starting Feb. 21. Sprint customers can use or the app to reserve your place in line right now.

You can right now. There's no word about which stores will have devices in stock.

Verizon

Verizon will open preorders for the Galaxy S20 Plus and starting Feb. 21. The Galaxy S20 will be available in the second quarter. All three phones will have 24-month payment options ranging from $41.66 to $58.33 a month, depending on the S20 model you purchase.

Verizon will also give customers who buy an S20 Plus or S20 Ultra up to $1,050 towards the purchase of another S20, when you add a line to your account.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile will carry all three S20 models, with preorders kicking off on Feb. 21. T-Mobile added 5G coverage to 95 new cities across 27 states to prepare for the launch of the Galaxy S20. View a current map of T-Mobile's 5G coverage.

Visible

Visible is a prepaid carrier the uses Verizon's network and it will carry the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus. The S20 will be priced at $984 and the S20 Plus will cost $1,176. The carrier won't take preorders on Feb. 21, but the company will accept orders starting March 6. Later in March, Visible will add the S20 Ultra to its lineup.

If you're a Visible customer or thinking about switching you can for a special announcement the carrier plans to make about its Galaxy 20 offering on March 4.

US Cellular

US Cellular customers can preorder the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra when preorders open on Feb. 21. The carrier will offer $500 off any S20 model to new customers who sign up for the , while current customers who upgrade can get $200 off.

Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile will carry the Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra. Preorders open on Feb. 21, and the phone will be available in stores starting March 6. New customers who sign up before April 5 will receive $300 off the new Galaxy S20. Current Xfinity Mobile customers who buy an S20 device will receive a $300 prepaid card.

Retailers

Best Buy

Best Buy will carry all three Galaxy S20 models and the . You can get up to $850 off of any S20 preorder with an activation and a trade-in of your current phone.

Those interested in the and activation, starting Feb. 14.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club members can preorder any of the Galaxy S20 models starting Feb. 12 through March 1, and they will receive a $200 Sam's Club gift card in addition to Samsung's preorder offer.

Walmart

Walmart's preorder will kick off on Feb. 12 and will run through March 5. Verizon and AT&T customers can upgrade online, while AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon customers can be helped in stores. Walmart will give up to $200 of incentives, depending on the model purchased on a postpaid plan (prepaid plans do not qualify).

Amazon

Amazon's preorders are now live as well, with the online retailer carrying all Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus variants. Ordering through Amazon will get you a pair of free Galaxy Buds and a Duo Wireless Charging pad. All models currently listed by Amazon are unlocked.

As more retailers and carriers announce their preorder plans, we'll update this post with the latest information.

Originally published last week. Updated with additional retail offers.