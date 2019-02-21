Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10E: Where and how to preorder

After months of rumors, the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10E are finally official. The trio of phones have a new look, thanks to the Infinity-O display, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and up to three rear-facing cameras. The three devices span from a 5.8-inch display all the way to a 6.4-inch display, and for a limited time, all preorders come with a free pair of Galaxy Buds -- Samsung's answer to Apple's AirPods ( ).

Thankfully, we don't have to wait too long to get one of the S10 models in our hands. Here's what you need to know about preordering Samsung's wares.

When can I buy them?

Preorders started Thursday, Feb. 21 at 12:01 a.m. ET. Orders will begin to arrive on March 8, the same day the phones will be available from carrier and retail stores.

How much will they cost?

Galaxy S10E

128GB: $749, £669

256GB: $849

Preorder at: Samsung | Verizon | Sprint | T-Mobile | AT&T | Spectrum Mobile | US Cellular | Xfinity Mobile | Amazon | Best Buy | Costco | Sam's Club | Target | Walmart | Samsung UK

Galaxy S10

128GB: $899, £799

512GB: $1,149, £999

Preorder at: Samsung | Verizon | Sprint | T-Mobile | AT&T | Spectrum Mobile | US Cellular | Xfinity Mobile | Amazon | Best Buy | Costco | Sam's Club | Target | Walmart | Samsung UK

Galaxy S10 Plus



128GB: $949, £899

512GB: $1,249, £1,199

1TB: $1,599, £1,399



Preorder at: Samsung | Verizon | Sprint | T-Mobile | AT&T | Spectrum Mobile | US Cellular | Xfinity Mobile | Amazon | Best Buy | Costco | Sam's Club | Target | Walmart | Samsung UK

US carriers

As wireless carriers announce their respective plans, we will update this story with the finer details or launch plans. We do know that Sprint, AT&T, Spectrum Mobile and US Cellular will all offer the S10E, S10 and S10 Plus, in addition to the carriers listed below.

T-Mobile T-Mobile will split up the payments for each new S10 over 36 months. That breaks down to $20.84 per month for the S10E with zero down, $22.23 a month for the S10 with $99 down, and $22.23 a month for the S10 Plus with $199 down. T-Mobile will split up the payments for each new S10 over 36 months with $0 down. New T-Mobile customers can get a Galaxy S10E for $40 per line on the unlimited plan with four lines. See at T-Mobile

Verizon Wireless At launch, Verizon Wireless will offer a buy-one-get-one-free promo when you buy a Galaxy S10, you'll get a Galaxy S10E for free, or a $750 off of a more expensive model. You will need to activate a new line of service in order to qualify See at Verizon





Xfinity Mobile Xfinity Mobile will offer a $250 Visa gift card for new customers who port a number into the carrier between Feb. 21 and April 7. See at Xfinity Mobile

US retailers

Best Buy Best Buy will offer up to $650 off an S10 with the trade-in of an eligible device. You can look through the trade-in values at the link below. See at Best Buy





Sam's Club Sam's Club members who preorder from the retail store will receive a $100 gift card for the S10E, or a $200 gift card for the S10 and S10 Plus. See at Sam's Club

Amazon, Costco, Target and Walmart will also carry the S10E, S10 and S10 Plus (see links above).

What about everything else Samsung announced on Feb. 20?

The 3 main versions of the Galaxy S10 listed above was only a fraction of everything that Samsung announced at its big Unpacked event. Looking for the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Buds headphones or Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit wearables?

Galaxy Buds: As noted above, Samsung is basically throwing in the Buds for free with early S10 orders. But if you want to get them separately, here's how

As noted above, Samsung is basically throwing in the Buds for free with early S10 orders. But if you want to get them separately, Galaxy Fold: Preorders aren't available yet

Galaxy S10 5G: The 5G version of the Galaxy S10 is coming later in 2019.

The 5G version of the Galaxy S10 is coming later in 2019. Galaxy Watch Active ($200): Preorders are open now

Galaxy Fit ($99): This one is coming in the spring; no preorder info yet.

