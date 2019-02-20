Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10E: When, where and how to preorder

Samsung just made the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10E official. The trio of phones have a new look, thanks to the Infinity-O display, a relocated fingerprint sensor, and up to three rear-facing cameras. The three devices span from a 5.8-inch display all the way to a 6.4-inch display, and for a limited time, all preorders come with a free pair of Galaxy Buds -- Samsung's answer to Apple's AirPods ( ).

Thankfully, we don't have to wait too long to get one of the S10 models in our hands. Here's what you need to know about preordering Samsung's wares.

Now playing: Watch this: New Galaxy S10 phones pile on sweet specs

When can I buy them?

Preorders start Thursday, Feb. 21 at 12:01 a.m. ET. Orders will begin to arrive on March 8, the same day the phones will be available from carrier and retail stores.

How much will they cost?

Galaxy S10E

128GB: $749, £669

256GB: TBD

Preorder at: Samsung | Verizon | Sprint | T-Mobile | AT&T | Spectrum Mobile | US Cellular | Xfinity Mobile | Amazon | Best Buy | Costco | Sam's Club | Target | Walmart | Samsung UK

Galaxy S10

128GB: $899, £799

512GB: TBD

Preorder at: Samsung | Verizon | Sprint | T-Mobile | AT&T | Spectrum Mobile | US Cellular | Xfinity Mobile | Amazon | Best Buy | Costco | Sam's Club | Target | Walmart | Samsung UK

Galaxy S10 Plus

128GB: $949, £899

512GB: TBD

1TB: TBD



Preorder at: Samsung | Verizon | Sprint | T-Mobile | AT&T | Spectrum Mobile | US Cellular | Xfinity Mobile | Amazon | Best Buy | Costco | Sam's Club | Target | Walmart | Samsung UK

Samsung

You can use Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app on an Android device to order an unlocked, or carrier specific, version of the S10 model you want. (Here's the Samsung UK store; the Australian store had not been updated at time of publication.)

If you placed a reservation for the phone before it was even announced, you should receive an email with instructions once you can convert your reservation to an order.

US carriers

As wireless carriers announce their respective plans, we will update this story with the finer details or launch plans. We do know that Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T, Spectrum Mobile, US Cellular and Xfinity Mobile will all offer the S10E, S10 and S10 Plus.

Retailers

Amazon. Best Buy, Costco, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart will all carry the S10E, S10 and S10 Plus.