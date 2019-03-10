CNET también está disponible en español.

Galaxy S10: How to hide the hole-punch camera

Not a fan of the hole punch? You can hide it.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Samsung's Galaxy S10 line doesn't have a notch in its Infinity-O display; instead, it has a cutout for the front-facing camera. The cutout for the camera, sometimes referred to as a hole-punch, is either a circle or a pill-like shape depending on the S10 model you have.

The cutout is in the top-right corner of the display, and for some, it's downright distracting. Thankfully, Samsung included an option to hide the hole-punch camera with a quick settings change.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

If you're among those who can't deal with the hole-punch cutout, open the Settings app on the Galaxy S10 and go to Display > Full screen apps and slide the switch next to Hide front camera to the On position.

The interface on your S10 will flash and rearrange itself as it makes the top section of the display black, essentially hiding the cutout. You'll also gain more space for your phone to display app notifications and other information in the status bar.

