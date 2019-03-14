Galaxy S10: Embrace the hole-punch camera with these wallpapers

Samsung's Galaxy S10 line features an Infinity-O display that has a cutout for the front-facing camera in the top-right corner, as opposed to a notch. The size of the cutout depends on the phone, with the S10E and S10 both having a single hole-punch cutout, while the S10 Plus has a pill-shaped cutout for its dual front-facing cameras.

The default wallpapers Samsung includes on its latest phones all attempt to hide the cutout by darkening the top corner. Samsung even includes the option to hide the cutout in the Settings app.

Instead of hiding the cutout, users are beginning to embrace and use it as a prop in custom wallpapers. Here's one of the first wallpapers I found designed to specifically to show off the cutout:

Am I doing this right? pic.twitter.com/lcEHh6xs3g — Jason Cipriani (@MrCippy) February 28, 2019

If that's not fun, I don't know what is.

On Reddit, there's a sub dedicated entirely to S10 wallpapers that fellow users have created. Visit this page and browse through the various user-generated wallpapers, or request one you'd like to see made if your Photoshop skills are lacking. When you find one you like, save the image to your phone, then set it as your wallpaper. Make sure you uncheck the Motion Effect option, otherwise it won't line up right.

Additionally, Samsung has embraced the cutout wallpaper trend by creating a dedicated storefront in the Galaxy Store app. When you open the Galaxy Store app, the very first category should be "Cutout Wallpapers for the S10." If it's not, you can go to My Galaxy > Themes and find the wallpaper section there. Right now, all wallpapers in this section cost a small fee.