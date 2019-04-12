CNET también está disponible en español.

Galaxy S10 black hole wallpaper: How to get the first Event Horizon picture on your phone

The history-making black hole discovered by the Event Horizon telescope joins Star Wars, Disney and Futurama characters on the Galaxy S10 phone.

Angela Lang/CNET

The first picture of a black hole dominated headlines this week, from the spectacular global effort to capture the image with the Event Horizon Telescope the width of Earth, to showering one of the architects of the project, with praise. Now you can get the black hole on your Galaxy S10 ($970 at Amazon) phone. 

Already referred to as the Eye of Sauron after the The Lord of the Rings novel, Black Hole Sun, in honor of late singer Chris Cornell, or Powehi, Hawaiian for "embellished dark source of unending creation," the historic moment can now encircle the hole-punch selfie camera cutout on your phone. (Step-by-step instructions on how to install these Galaxy S10 wallpapers are at the end.)

Samsung calls this design the Infinity-O display, and its default wallpapers attempt to hide the cutout by darkening the top corner, but some Samsung fans have created wallpapers that turn the cut-out into an eyeball for your favorite characters, from Bender, the robot from Futurama, Baymax, the lovable robot from Big Hero 6 and Darth Vader and R2-D2 of Star Wars fame. Scroll through the best of the bunch below.

1. Black hole photographed by the Event Horizon Telescope (Download wallpaper)

You can't get more epic than this first image of a black hole. Hat tip to @marcmanguray via @durvidimel.

black-hole-wallpaper-2

Become one with astrophysics history.

 Angela Lang/CNET

2. Darth Vader (Download wallpaper)

Darth Vader, perhaps the most iconic Star Wars villain, glares out at you from a darkened helmet. 

Darth Vader

Darth Vader

 Angela Lang/CNET

2. R2D2 (Download wallpaper)

It appears that R2D2, the helpful robot from Star Wars, peeps at you with his robot eye.

R2D2

R2D2

 Angela Lang/CNET

3. Star Wars BB8 droid (Download wallpaper)

The Star Wars BB8 droid accompanies you, like it did with Poe Dameron.

Star Wars BB8 Droid

Star Wars BB8 Droid

 Angela Lang/CNET

4. The Death Star from Star Wars (Download wallpaper)

The Death Star from Star Wars sits in the corner of your phone, ready to destroy.

The Death Star from Star Wars

The Death Star from Star Wars

 Angela Lang/CNET

5. Big Hero 6 (Download wallpaper)

Baymax from Big Hero 6 waves at you, ready to become your new best friend.

Big Hero 6

Big Hero 6

 Angela Lang/CNET

6. Bender from Futurama (Download wallpaper)

Bender from Futurama struts towards you while staring at you with his robot eyes.

Bender from Futurama

Bender from Futurama

 Jason Hiner/CNET

7. Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc. (Download wallpaper)

Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc. attempts to scar you when you turn on your phone.

Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc.

Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc.

 Angela Lang/CNET

8. Minion (Download wallpaper)

The Minion is ready to be your sidekick and take on the day (or the world).

Minion

Minion

 Jason Hiner/CNET

9. Wall-E (Download wallpaper)

Wall-E searches for life on Earth while looking at you.

Wall-E

Wall-E

 Angela Lang/CNET

10. Iron Man (Download wallpaper)

Iron Man uses your phone camera to shoot beams from his hands. 

Iron Man

Iron Man

 Angela Lang/CNET

11. Stay Puft Marshmallow Man (Download wallpaper)

The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghost Busters stares ahead with a menacing look.

Stay Puft Marshmallow Man

Stay Puft Marshmallow Man

 Angela Lang/CNET

12. Thor eye patch (Download wallpaper)

Thor gazes at you with his eye patch on.

Thor

Thor

 Angela Lang/CNET

13. Simpsons doughnut (Download wallpaper)

The iconic doughnut from The Simpsons is hanging around your camera.

Simpson's Donut Hole

Simpson's Donut Hole

 Angela Lang/CNET

14. Air Jordan (Download wallpaper)

Michael Jordan's infamous Air Jordan Jumpman slam dunks on your camera.

Air Jordan

Air Jordan

 Angela Lang/CNET

15. Mars Rover (Download wallpaper)

The Mars Rover looks to you for a mission.

Mars Rover

Mars Rover

 Angela Lang/CNET

How to set wallpaper on the Galaxy S10

To change your wallpaper on the Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus to one of the images above, follow these steps:

  1. Open the web link to the wallpaper

  2. Tap and hold down on the image until a menu pops up

  3. Tap "Download image"

  4. Click the home button

  5. Tap and hold down on a blank spot on the home screen until a menu pops up

  6. Tap Wallpapers

  7. Tap Gallery

  8. Tap the image you just downloaded

  9. Tap "Home and lock screens"

  10. Tap "Set as wallpaper"

  11. Tap the home button and take a look at your new wallpaper

That's it! Hope you enjoy your new Galaxy S10 wallpaper. Remember, you can swap them out all you like.

Originally posted March 19.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

