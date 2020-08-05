Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra: How to preorder Samsung's latest phones right now

Richard Peterson/CNET

Ready for a new Note? You're in luck. Samsung just announced the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra on Wednesday during its latest Samsung Unpacked event. The virtual keynote also included a tease of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable phone, the launch of the Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds, a new watch in the Galaxy Watch 3, and we saw a preview of the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus.

The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra sure look nice, with the Ultra bringing all of the features that Samsung can squeeze into a phone with it. There's a microSD card, improved S Pen performance thanks to lower latency, a bigger display, Ultra Wide Band technology, and a Super AMOLED 120Hz display.

Both phones have impressive camera setups, run Android 10, 5G connectivity, and new S Pen gestures for remotely controlling your phone.

Here's everything you need to know about getting one of Samsung's latest phones in your hands on launch day in the US.

Galaxy Note 20 pricing

128 GB 512GB Galaxy Note 20 $1,000 N/A Galaxy Note 20 Ultra $1,300 $1,450

When can I buy the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra?

Preorders are open right now. Orders will arrive on or around Friday, Aug. 21.

Unless otherwise noted below, all US carriers and retailers will begin preorders and deliveries at the times noted.

What colors does the Note 20 come in?

That depends on the model.

Galaxy Note 20 5G : Mystic bronze, mystic gray and mystic green.

: Mystic bronze, mystic gray and mystic green. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Mystic bronze, mystic black and mystic white.

What will the Note 20 cost me?

There are only two models, with a total of three configurations between them.

Galaxy Note 20

The Galaxy Note 20 comes with 128GB of storage, 8GB of memory and a 6.7-inch FHD Plus Display.

128GB: $999

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, microSD card support and 12GB of memory. There are two storage configurations of the Ultra.

128GB: $1,299

512GB: $1,449

Order direct from Samsung

When you preorder a Note 20 between Aug. 6 and Aug. 20, you'll get a $100 Samsung credit if you order the Note 20, or a $150 credit if you order the Note 20 Ultra.

You can buy an unlocked version, or a carrier-specific version if that's more your speed, using the Shop Samsung app or Samsung's website.

Carriers

Verizon Wireless

Verizon customers can get the Note 20 for $41.66 a month for 24 months, or the Note 20 Ultra for $54.16 a month for 24 months.

The carrier is running several promotions, ranging from the potential to buy one and get one free, get $500 in credit with a trade-in, or getting as much as $150 credit that Samsung is offering preorders. You'll need to read through the fine print on Verizon's site to see exactly what you qualify for.

AT&T

AT&T is giving customers who trade in an eligible device up to $1,000 off the Note 20 when it's purchased on a 30-month plan and qualifying unlimited plan. In other words, depending on which phone you trade in, you could get the Note 20 for free.

Xfinity Mobile

If you switch to Xfinity Mobile between Aug. 6 and Sept. 15, you'll get a $400 discount on the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra when you activate a new line and transfer your number. Existing customers will get a $400 Visa gift card when you upgrade to a Note 20.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile will take preorders starting a day later, on Aug. 7. You can get the Note 20 for $41.67 a month, the 128GB Note 20 Ultra for $54.17 a month, or the 512GB Note 20 Ultra for the same $54.17 a month with $150 down. If you buy a Note 20 and add a line to your account, you'll get up to $1,000 off another Note 20 -- making the base model free.

US Cellular

US Cellular is taking preorders, and will have phones available in-store on Aug. 21. If you switch to the carrier and sign up for its Unlimited with Payback plan, you can get a Note 20 for $9.99 a month, or the Note 20 Ultra for $19.99 a month.

Retailers

Best Buy

The electronics retailer will carry both Note 20 models. You can get up to $700 off of either device with a preorder with a new activation and a trade-in.