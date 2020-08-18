Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra: How to buy Samsung's latest phones right now

The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra (read our full review) are Samsung's latest ultrapremium phones, and they're available for preorder. (Samsung also teased the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable phone for September.)

The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra sure look nice, with the Ultra bringing all of the features that Samsung can squeeze into a phone. It's got a gorgeous, 6.9-inch display with a 120GHz refresh rate, sharp 5x optical zoom and improved S Pen performance, thanks to lower latency.

Both phones have new S Pen tricks, Android 10, 5G connectivity and a very snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

Here's everything you need to know about how to get one of Samsung's latest phones today, and remember to keep an eye out for deals. (For international pricing, see our full Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review.)

Galaxy Note 20 and Ultra pricing

128GB 512GB Galaxy Note 20 $1,000 N/A Galaxy Note 20 Ultra $1,300 $1,450

When can I buy the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra?

Preorders are open right now. Orders are supposed to arrive on or around Friday, Aug. 21.

Unless otherwise noted below, all US carriers and retailers will begin preorders and deliveries at the times noted.

What colors do the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra come in?

That depends on the model.

Galaxy Note 20 5G : Mystic bronze, mystic gray and mystic green.

: Mystic bronze, mystic gray and mystic green. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Mystic bronze, mystic black and mystic white.

What will the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra cost me?

The Note 20 comes in only one configuration, while the Note 20 Ultra comes in two.

Galaxy Note 20

The Galaxy Note 20 has 128GB of storage, 8GB of memory and a 6.7-inch FHD Plus Display.

128GB: $999

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, microSD card support and 12GB of memory. The price depends on which of the two storage options you choose.

128GB: $1,299

512GB: $1,449

Manufacturer and retailers

If you're looking for an unlocked phone or a wide array of carrier options, you can opt to buy the Note 20 through a major retailer -- or through Samsung itself, which is offering some decent discounts if you preorder early.

When you preorder between Aug. 6 and Aug. 20, you'll get a $100 Samsung credit (on a future purchase, not this one) if you order the Note 20, or a $150 credit if you order the Note 20 Ultra. You can buy an unlocked version, or a carrier-specific version if you prefer, using the Shop Samsung app or Samsung's website.

The biggest online retailer is offering the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra unlocked -- but you won't find any other bonuses or pack-ins for now. Still, it's a good option if you have an Amazon gift card to burn.

The electronics retailer will carry both the Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra. You can get up to $700 off either device with a preorder of a new activation and a trade-in.

Carriers

Buying through a wireless carrier can often open the door to major discounts -- but usually only if and when you're switching to a new carrier, changing plans or opening up new lines.

Verizon customers can get the Note 20 by paying $41.66 a month for 24 months, or the Note 20 Ultra on a plan of $54.16 a month for 24 months. The carrier is running several promotions, such as a buy-one-get-one-free deal or up to $500 in credit with a trade-in. You'll need to read through the fine print on Verizon's site to see exactly what you qualify for.

T-Mobile will take preorders starting a day later, on Aug. 7. You can get the Note 20 for $41.67 a month, the 128GB Note 20 Ultra for $54.17 a month or the 512GB Note 20 Ultra for the same $54.17 a month with $150 down. If you buy a Note 20 and add a line to your account, you'll get up to $1,000 off another Note 20 -- making the base model free.

AT&T is giving customers who trade in an eligible device up to $1,000 off the Note 20 when it's purchased on a 30-month payment plan and with a qualifying unlimited plan. In other words, depending on which phone you trade in, you could get the Note 20 for free.

If you switch to Xfinity Mobile between Aug. 6 and Sept. 15, you'll get a $400 discount on the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra when you activate a new line and transfer your number. If you're already a customer you get a $400 Visa gift card when you upgrade.