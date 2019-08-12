Sarah Tew/CNET

Last week, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 10 during another Unpacked event, and boy does it look nice. This year, ordering a Note 10 isn't as simple as picking a storage option and clicking buy. There are three different models, with varying display size and even a 5G-specific model that will launch as a limited-time Verizon Wireless exclusive in the US.

As usual, wireless carriers and retailers are accepting preorders ahead of the Aug. 23 launch. There are plenty of deals to be found, so be sure to shop around and find a deal that saves you the most money.

If you're itching to upgrade to the Galaxy Note 10, here's everything you need to know to ensure you get one on launch day!

Galaxy Note 10 pricing

256GB 512GB Galaxy Note 10 $949, £899, AU$1,499 N/A Galaxy Note 10 Plus $1,099, £999, AU$1,699 $1,199 Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G $1,299, £1,099 $1,399, £1,199, AU$1,999

When can I buy them?



Right now. The Note 10 and Note 10 Plus preorders are live, with in-store availability starting Aug. 23.

What colors are available?



The Note 10 will come in: Aura White, Aura Black and Aura Glow.

The Note 10 Plus will be available in Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura Blue. The Aura Blue model is only available in the US and for purchases at Samsung.com and Best Buy. If you're in the UK you can get the Note 10 in Aura Pink, and Aura Red will be available in some countries.

How much will they cost?

Note 10

256GB: $949, £899

Order at: Samsung | AT&T | Verizon | Sprint | T-Mobile | US Cellular | Xfinity Mobile | Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | Sam's Club | Target | Samsung UK | Samsung Australia

Note 10 Plus

256GB: $1,099, £999

512GB: $1,199

Order at: Samsung | AT&T | Verizon | Sprint | T-Mobile | US Cellular | Xfinity Mobile | Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart | Sam's Club | Target | Samsung UK | Samsung Australia

Note 10 Plus 5G (Verizon exclusive)

256GB: $1,299, £1,099

512GB: $1,399, £1,199

Order at: Verizon | Samsung UK | Samsung Australia

Retailers

Order direct from Samsung

You can order directly from Samsung.com or through the Shop Samsung app. (Here's the Samsung UK store and also the Australian store.)

Samsung is offering all orders, regardless of carrier or retailer, a credit of $100 for preordering the Note 10, and a $150 credit for ordering the Note 10 Plus. The credit can be used to purchase other Samsung devices and accessories from Samsung.com. The credit cannot be used towards a phone.

Microsoft

Microsoft will sell the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, starting when preorders open. Pricing will stick to Samsung's official price of $949 and $1,099 for the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, respectively.

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering up to $700 off any Note 10, thanks to a beefed-up trade-in offer. An iPhone 7 Plus ( ) will get you $300, while an iPhone X ( ) will get you $600 towards the purchase price of a Note 10. If you've been waiting to upgrade and the Note 10 is calling your name, now's the time. Sweetening the deal, Best Buy is knocking $100 off the standard Note 10 pricing with a new line or upgrade.

Amazon

Amazon is selling the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, bundled with an Echo Plus for no additional cost. You'll still be eligible for Samsung's promotion of up to a $150 for use at Samsung.com when you purchase through Amazon, but there are currently no trade-in deals.

Walmart

If you prefer to shop at Walmart, you can get the Note 10. The retail giant is selling the unlocked Note 10 and Note 10 Plus for $949 and $1,099, respectively.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club members who preorder a Note 10 will receive a $200 Sams's Club gift card when any Note 10 model is purchased. Pricing is the same: $949 for the Note 10, $1,099 for the 256GB Note 10 Plus, or $1,199 for the 512GB Note 10 Plus.

Target

Target isn't taking preorders of the Note 10, but the retailer will carry the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus starting Aug. 23. Right now, it appears that Target only has the Note 10 Plus for AT&T and Verizon listed on its site, but that's expected to change as the launch gets closer.

US carriers

AT&T

AT&T Wireless is offering a buy-one-get-one-free promotion at launch, for a limited time. Pricing starts at $32 a month over 30 months for the Galaxy Note 10 on an installment plan.

Verizon Wireless

Verizon will carry all three models of the Note 10. The Note 10 will cost $39.58 per month for 24 months. The 256GB Note 10 Plus will cost $45.83, while the 512GB model will cost $49.99 per month for 24 months. The 256GB Note 10 Plus 5G will cost $36.11, with the 512GB priced at $38.88 per month for 36 months.

Verizon is also offering a BOGO deal on the Note 10, with up to $950 towards a second note with a new line of service on an unlimited plan.

Sprint

Sprint customers can get the Galaxy Note 10 for 50% off, with a Sprint Flex Lease. That equates to $19.79 per month for the Note 10, or $26.04 per month for the 256GB Note 10 Plus.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering up to $300 off the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus when you trade-in an eligible device, and buy a new Note on an Equipment Installment Plan. On Aug. 23, T-Mobile will switch to a BOGO promotion for the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. The Note 10 will cost $39.59 per month for 24 months, while the 256GB Note 10 Plus and 512GB Note 10 Plus cost the same, $39.59 a month, with $149 and $249 down, respectively.

US Cellular

US Cellular is offering $300 off the Note 10 to customers who preorder the Note 10 and are eligible to upgrade. The Note 10 will cost $31.55 per month, the Note 10 Plus (256GB) will cost $36.66 per month, with the 512GB Note 10 Plus priced at $39.99 per month. All three payment plans are for 30 months.

Xfinity Mobile

Comcast's Xfinity Mobile will offer a $250 prepaid card for those who buy a Note 10 or 10 Plus, port in their number and activate a new line of service. The Note 10 will cost $949, while the Note 10 Plus will cost $1,099 for 256GB and $1,199 for 512GB. The cost of the device can be split up over a 24-month payment plan.