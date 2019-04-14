Galaxy Fold presale live: How you can buy Samsung's first foldable phone

Samsung screenshot by Jennifer Bisset/CNET

First preorders for the Galaxy Fold are available for those who placed a reservation.

Reservations for the Galaxy Fold, Samsung's first foldable phone, are now full, according to Samsung's registration site. If you did register beginning April 12, you'll receive instructions for how to start the private preorder process on Monday, April 15, and it's possible that there will be more stock in select stores by April 26, the phone's official sale date.

We're not shocked this happened. Samsung warned buyers that supplies would be limited. It's likely, though, that not everyone who reserved a phone will actually buy one. A reservation doesn't oblige you to make a purchase. The Fold officially goes on sale April 26 at select stores -- scroll down for more details.

The Galaxy Fold is a hybrid phone/tablet device that has two screens, a smaller display on the front that looks like a typical smartphone, and another screen on the inside of the phone that's folded in half and opens up to a 7.3-inch display. It's a crazy idea that's going to see competition from device makers like Huawei and Motorola.

How can you buy the Galaxy Fold?

Starting April 12, interested buyers could place a reservation for the Galaxy Fold to receive more information from Samsung about the "private preorder" on Monday, April 15.

While the reservation system is currently full, you can still visit the Galaxy Fold website and put in your name. Click the term "providing your email" to get future notification when stock opens up. (In Australia, click "pre-register now" on this page. The UK site does not yet have a Fold page.)

If you successfully registered, you should have received an email with more information, like your place in line.

The Fold will be on display and available to buy in the US starting April 26 in select AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy and Samsung Experience Stores.

Will there be any bundled deals?

T-Mobile announced that it will give Galaxy Fold buyers a pair of wireless Galaxy Buds earbuds and a carbon fiber case for free.

Sales begin online April 25 at 9 p.m. PT and in select T-Mobile stores April 26. There's only one color, Space Silver. T-Mobile suggests you check store availability before you hop in the car.

How much does the Galaxy Fold cost again?

It's not cheap. The Galaxy Fold will cost $1,980 for 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. There will be an LTE model and a 5G variant, with the latter presumably costing more than the base model. UK and Australian prices were not announced, but the US price converts to about £1,500 or AU$2,800.

What about colors?

Globally, the Galaxy Fold will come in Cosmo Black, Space Silver, Astro Blue and Martian Green. And depending on the color you purchase, you can customize the color of the hinge. Some carriers and stores may limit their color options.

