Galaxy Fold preorder: How to reserve Samsung's foldable phone on April 12

Samsung's first foldable display phone, the Galaxy Fold, is nearly here. If you're patiently waiting to buy it, you're in luck. Reservations start Friday, April 12, but you better be quick. Samsung has already warned buyers that supplies will be limited.

The Galaxy Fold is a hybrid phone/tablet device that has two screens, a smaller display on the front that looks like a typical smartphone, and another screen on the inside of the phone that opens up to a 7.3-inch display that folds in half. It's a crazy idea that's going to see competition from device makers like Huawei and Motorola.

How can you buy the Galaxy Fold?

Starting April 12, you can place a reservation for the Galaxy Fold if you registered to receive more information from Samsung.

Didn't register? It's not too late. Visit the Galaxy Fold website and click on Sign Up in the top-right corner and enter your information. You should then receive an email on April 12 with more information about reserving the upcoming device.

The Fold will be on display and available to buy starting April 26 in select AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, and Samsung Experience Stores. Samsung warns supplies will be limited, so it's a good idea to reserve a Fold instead of trying to get one on launch day.

How much will it cost?

It's not cheap. The Galaxy Fold will cost $1,980 for 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. There will be an LTE model and a 5G variant, with the latter presumably costing more than the base model.

What about colors?

The Galaxy Fold will come in Cosmo Black, Space Silver, Astro Blue and Martian Green. And depending on the color you purchase, you can customize the color of the hinge.

Originally published February 20 at 11:37 a.m. PT.