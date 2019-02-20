Galaxy Fold: How, when and where to buy

Samsung on Wednesday finally unveiled its foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold. With a total of two screens, six cameras and two batteries, the Galaxy Fold is a whole lot of phone.

Now playing: Watch this: New Galaxy S10 phones pile on sweet specs

When can you buy it?

Samsung hasn't said when Galaxy Fold preorders will go live, but it did say that the device will be available for AT&T and T-Mobile customers starting April 26.

How much will it cost?

Are you sitting down? You should be. The Galaxy Fold will cost $1,980 for 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. There will be an LTE model and a 5G variant, with the latter presumably costing more than price Samsung mentioned during the event.

Are there colors?

Indeed. The Galaxy Fold will come in Cosmo Black, Space Silver, Astro Blue and Martian Green. And depending on the color you purchase, you can customize the color of the hinge.