CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Galaxy Buds: How to preorder and buy Samsung's AirPods alternative

Samsung's answer to the AirPods is official. Here's how you can get a pair of your own.

CNET

Samsung's Galaxy Buds are intriguing. The completely wireless earbuds have 6-hour battery life, seamless pairing, Bixby built-in and can be wirelessly charged  -- including from the back of the Galaxy S10. Talk about cool.

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung Galaxy Buds charge right off the back of the...
1:27

Colorful earbuds

Samsung has three colors for the Galaxy Buds. White, black and an unapologetically bright yellow.

How much will they cost?

The Galaxy Buds will cost $129, or if you preorder a Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus, you will get a pair for free.

You can read more about the limited-time promotion on Samsung's website here.

When can I get them?

Outside of getting the Galaxy Buds with an S10 preorder, you will have to wait for retail availability on March 8.

How do I order them?

If you already have a phone you like, but you just have to have the Galaxy Buds, you can order them at Samsung.com. Or you can order them alongside a shiny new Galaxy S10. Read through our complete preorder details in this post

See also

How to set up Google's two-step verification: With a few minutes of setup time, your account will be much more secure.

How to book an Uber or Lyft with Google Home: Use a Google Home and your phone to get the best ride.

Apple AirPods

Next Article: Galaxy Fold dominates Samsung Unpacked