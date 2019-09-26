These products make wine drinking more fun

Sur la Table

When it comes to wine, there's not much to complain about. In fact, it's essentially the only thing that gets us through the end of a long work week. (That and the prospect of sleeping in and devouring a stack of pancakes on Saturday morning. But we digress.)

Though sipping on Chardonnay or a stiff red is always a good time, the routine has gotten a little stale. Luckily for us, the world of wine product creators has taken a more humorous approach to some of its latest offerings, making the act of drinking a little less desperate and more entertaining (though there will always be that fine line).

To that end, the staff of Chowhound has rounded up some of our favorite gadgets to hit the market. Grab a bottle, your favorite glass and check them out. Cheers!

Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Amazon That weekend hike with your in-laws sounds a little less horrible now, doesn't it? Stock up and stay hydrated. And by hydrated, we really mean pump your veins with the good stuff and enjoy nature at your own pace.

Amazon These space-age looking devices chill your white wine to optimal temperatures in seconds. And nobody wants warm white wine.

Amazon Come out of your shell and share your stash with turtle friends. This guy wants to keep you company but he's a bit of a bottle hog. Bartender, cut him off, why don't you?

Amazon Safety first, wine-loving friends. Stay protected with these clever condoms. And if it's your first time, don't be too nervous. They're easy to use and you're in control.

Wayfair So simple, yet so pretty. It's one of those purchases you'll probably stare at for three months but never use. Or your dog will just play with the oak ball stopper until it rolls under your couch and you forget about its existence altogether.

Amazon Those notes of blackberry and vanilla may be getting lost on the tongue but this candle offers drinkers a full sensory experience. Because why should you just sip your wine when you can also smell it?

Wayfair The only thing better than a wine decanter is a wine decanter with little wine decanters hanging off it. A conversation piece and a way to get your best wine properly aerated.

This article was originally written by Joey Skladany for Chowhound.