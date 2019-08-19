Friends coming to theaters in September for 25th-anniversary screenings. Here's how to buy tickets

It's been 25 years since we were introduced to Friends, and since it's the 25th anniversary, there's something big planned for fans. On Sept. 22, Sept. 28 and Oct. 2, theaters across the US will screen Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary.
Starting today, you can buy tickets to watch Friends on the big screen in theaters. Each night will include four different episodes, never-before-seen content and exclusive interviews (we're assuming with the cast and director) all in 4K high definition.
If you're ready to relive '90s sitcom glory and watch Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey on the big screen, then here's what you need to do to buy tickets.
How to decide which night to go
Any night you choose is sure to be amazing if you're a huge Friends fan. Heck, you can even go all three showings. But if you can only go one night, here's what will be playing each night.
Sept. 22 episodes: Pilot – ReDo, The One With The Black Out, The One With The Birth and The One Where Ross Finds Out.
Sept. 28 episodes: The One With The Prom Video, The One Where No One's Ready, The One With The Morning After and The One With The Embryos.
Oct. 2 episodes: The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross's Wedding – Part 2, The One Where Everybody Finds Out and The One Where Ross Got High
How to buy tickets to Friends in theaters
1. Visit the Fathom Events website.
2. Enter your zip code to see which theaters around you are playing Friends.
3. Select the date(s) you'd like to attend and then click on the orange button with the showtime. For example, 7:00 AM.
4. Depending on which site the theater sells tickets through (most are Atom Tickets or the theater's website), you'll be taken to that site to finish ordering your tickets. Note that since it's a special event, ticket prices may be higher than usual.
5. That's it! Now you can start the countdown to celebrating Friends 25th anniversary in theaters.
Friends coming to theaters in September for 25th-anniversary screenings. Here's how to buy tickets
