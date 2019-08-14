Friends 25th anniversary screenings coming to theaters this fall. Here's how to buy tickets

NBC

The 25th anniversary of Friends is coming up quick -- and there's something big planned for fans. On September 22, September 28 and October 2, theaters across the US will screen Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary.

Starting this Friday, August 16, you can buy tickets to watch Friends on the big screen in theaters. Each night will include four different episodes, never-before-seen content and exclusive interviews (we're assuming with the cast and director) all in 4K high definition.

If you're ready to relive '90s sitcom glory and watch Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey on the big screen, then here's what you need to do to buy tickets.

⚠️ Oh. My. God. ⚠️ Friends is hitting CINEMAS for its 25th anniversary!! 😍😍👏 @ someone who's obsessed with Friends to make their day 👇👇 #Friends pic.twitter.com/vJqoyczWJY — boohoo.com (@boohoo) August 12, 2019

[h2] How to decide which night to go

Any night you choose is sure to be amazing if you're a huge Friends fan. Heck, you can even go all three showings. But if you can only go one night, here's what will be playing each night.

September 22 episodes: Pilot –ReDo, The One With The Black Out, The One With The Birth and The One Where Ross Finds Out.

September 28 episodes: The One With The Prom Video, The One Where No One's Ready, The One With The Morning After and The One With The Embryos.

October 2 episodes: The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross's Wedding – Part 2, The One Where Everybody Finds Out and The One Where Ross Got High

[h2] How to buy tickets to Friends in theaters

The ticket sales will go live at 12 a.m. PST. For now, you can sign up on the Fathom Events website to be notified when you can officially buy the tickets. We'll update this story to include the ticket-buying process once sales go live.