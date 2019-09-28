NBC

Friends, the hit TV show from the 1990s, is hitting theaters again on Saturday for its second showing and time is running out to get your tickets. The 25th anniversary of the show has brought the crew back with never-before-seen content, and fans are celebrating. If you missed the first show, which was on Sept. 23, you've still got two more days to grab your tickets. Saturday and Oct. 2, theaters across the US will screen Friends 25th: The One With the Anniversary.

Tickets are on sale now, so you can watch Friends on the big screen in theaters. Each night will include four different episodes in 4K high definition. Plus, get there 15 minutes early to see exclusive interviews with the cast from the first week of production on the Friends set.

If you're ready to relive '90s sitcom glory and watch Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey on the big screen, then here's what you need to do to buy tickets.

How to decide which night to go

You've already missed your chance to see the first viewing of Friends, but any other night you choose is sure to be amazing. Here's what will be playing each night.

Sept. 28 episodes: The One With The Prom Video, The One Where No One's Ready, The One With The Morning After and The One With The Embryos.

Oct. 2 episodes: The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross's Wedding – Part 2, The One Where Everybody Finds Out and The One Where Ross Got High

How to buy tickets to Friends in theaters

1. Visit the Fathom Events website.

2. Enter your ZIP code to see which theaters around you are playing Friends.

3. Select the date(s) you'd like to attend and then click on the orange button with the showtime.

4. Depending on which site the theater sells tickets through (most are Atom Tickets or the theater's website), you'll be taken to that site to finish ordering your tickets. Note that since it's a special event, ticket prices may be higher than usual.

5. That's it! Now you can start the countdown to celebrating Friends 25th anniversary in theaters.

