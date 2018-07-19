Friday at Comic-Con 2018: Everything you don't want to miss

Tania González/CNET

Trying to process all the news coming out of Comic-Con each year is like trying to drink from a firehose -- it's basically impossible. SDCC has barely started, and we're already overwhelmed: DC just revealed a new, gritty live-action show based on the Teen Titans, a new line of Star Trek-themed liquors, a creepy new Godzilla trailer, booth experiences that let you unleash your inner Harley Quinn and a trailer for the latest incarnation of Doctor Who. Oh, and if that's not enough, Star Wars: The Clone Wars is back for a final season -- five years after the show was cancelled!

That's crazy. You know what's even more crazy? We're just getting started. Here are just some of the panels to watch out for on Friday, July 20:

Friday

Get more of our latest Comic-Con 2018 coverage here.