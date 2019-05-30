French Open 2019: Tennis schedule, how to watch and more

Getty Images

Tennis's second Grand Slam tournament of the year is underway on the red clay courts in Paris. The French Open concludes with the final match on Sunday, June 9.

On the men's side, defending champion Rafael Nadal seeks his 12th French Open title and is looking for revenge against top-seed and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who crushed Nadal in straight sets earlier this year at the Australian Open. Djokovic is on a roll, winning the last three Grand Slams. Roger Federer skipped the last three French Opens but is back this year and looking to add to his 20 Grand Slam titles.

On the women's side, Simona Halep looks to defend her title, while Naomi Osaka is going after her third straight Grand Slam championship after winning the U.S. and Australian Opens. And in what might be the most frightening 10 seed of all time, Serena Williams looks to be in top form as she goes for her 24th Grand Slam title to tie the legendary Margaret Court.

What is the tournament schedule?

The tournament began on Sunday, May 26 and ends on Sunday, June 9.

The tournament is broadcast on the Tennis Channel and NBC. Coverage starts at 6 a.m. ET and ends at 3 p.m. ET most days. Early round coverage is on the Tennis Channel, with NBC picking up afternoon coverage on the weekends. The men's and women's semifinal and final round matches are on NBC.

How can I livestream the French Open?

You can livestream the tournament on TennisChannel.com and NBCSports.com, but you will need to prove you have a pay TV subscription. Serious tennis fans can subscribe to Tennis Channel Plus for $100 a year to stream the match live from the French Open and hundreds of other tournaments.

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the French Open with a live-TV streaming service. For the big matches at the end of the tournament on NBC, however, you will need to make sure you can get a live feed of NBC in your area. In some markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from NBC and the other local networks.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV Apple TV Chromecast

You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and PC browsers.

phones, tablets and PC browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel. (Wait until the second half of the fortnight to start your trial, and you can watch all of the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals matches without spending a dime.)

Sling TV NBC is included in Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package. (The plan is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first three months.) The Tennis Channel is part of the Sports Extra package, which you can add to Sling Blue for an extra $5 a month. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers NBC. $30.00 at Sling TV

YouTube TV YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes NBC and the Tennis Channel. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of NBC is available in your area. $50.00 at YouTube TV

PlayStation Vue PlayStation Vue's $60-a-month Elite plan includes NBC and the Tennis Channel. You can see if a live feed of NBC is available in your area here. $60.00 at PlayStation Vue

FuboTV FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes NBC. The $6-a-month Fubo Extra package adds the Tennis Channel. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers NBC. $61.00 at FuboTV

DirecTV Now DirecTV Now's $110-a-month Choice package includes NBC and the Tennis Channel. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if a live feed of NBC is available where you live. $110.00 at DirecTV Now

Hulu with Live TV Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes NBC but not the Tennis Channel. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which live, local channels are offered in your ZIP code. $45.00 at Hulu with Live TV

