Free Disney Plus for one year starts today: The cheapest ways to get a subscription

Verizon is giving away a whole year of the streaming service with its Unlimited plans. Here are the best options for getting Disney Plus on the cheap.

Disney Plus will launch Nov. 12 with all of Disney's theatrically released movies, plus every episode of The Simpsons, new Star Wars TV shows and more.

As more and more big players enter the competitive streaming service market, companies are starting to offer some pretty incredible deals to try and rope in more subscribers. Apple is offering a free year of Apple TV Plus with the purchase of new and refurbished iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Macs or iPod Touches. Now Disney Plus is getting in on the giveaway action by offering a free year of its TV service to new and existing Verizon Unlimited wireless subscribers as well as new Fios Home Internet customers.

Disney Plus, launching Nov. 12, will cost you $7 a month or $70 a year to subscribe. With Disney Plus you'll be able to stream Disney's films, including the Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar franchises. And Disney has a slate of original shows and movies in the works, including The Mandalorian Star Wars spinoff and another with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the younger Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Here's how to save some money with a Disney Plus subscription.

How to get in on the Verizon deal

If you're already on the Verizon Unlimited wireless plan, all you need to do to take part is head to the Verizon website and sign up to learn more about the 12 free months. You have until June 1, 2020, to take advantage of the offer. Same for anyone considering switching to a Verizon Unlimited wireless plan or Fios Home Internet service.

Verizon offers five eligible Unlimited wireless plans, ranging in price from $35 per line (with a minimum four lines) to $90 for a single line. Verizon also has three Fios Home Internet plans ranging from $40 to $80, depending on data allowance and availability.

disney-plus-logo-1547x1030

New and existing Verizon Wireless Unlimited customers and new Verizon Fios Home Internet subscribers will be eligible for one free year of Disney Plus when it launches Nov. 12.

How else to save money on Disney Plus

At $7 per month, Disney Plus is already priced between Apple TV Plus, which costs $4.99 a month, and Netflix's $8.99 a month basic tier. To sweeten the deal, Disney said it'll bundle Disney Plus with Hulu (with ads) and ESPN Plus and offer a $5 discount if you subscribe to all three of its streaming options, totalling a monthly $13. Disney has hinted it may consider raising the price of Disney Plus in the future as the service expands and picks up more movies and shows.

ep3-ilm-479

Ewan McGregor (center) will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new Start Wars TV show exclusively on Disney Plus.

Although Disney's three-years-for-the-price-of-two deal has expired, we'd be surprised if the company doesn't offer more deals before its services goes live. Be sure to check back here because we'll keep this up to date with all the deals we find.

