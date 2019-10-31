Disney

With competition for TV streaming services heating up, companies are offering some incredible deals to get viewers to sign up. Apple is offering a free year of Apple TV Plus when you buy a new or refurbished iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod Touch. And now Disney Plus is getting in on the giveaway action by offering a free year of its TV service to new and existing Verizon Unlimited wireless subscribers as well as new Fios Home Internet customers.

Disney Plus, launching Nov. 12, will cost you $7 a month or $70 a year to subscribe. With Disney Plus you'll be able to stream Disney's films, including the Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar franchises. And Disney has a slate of original shows and movies in the works, including The Mandalorian Star Wars spinoff and another with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the younger Obi-Wan Kenobe.

Here's how to save some money with a Disney Plus subscription.

How to get in on the Verizon deal

If you're already on the Verizon Unlimited wireless plan, all you need to do to take part is head to the Verizon website and sign up to learn more about the 12 free months. You have until June 1, 2020, to take advantage of the offer. Same for anyone considering switching to a Verizon Unlimited wireless plan or Fios Home Internet service.

Verizon offers five eligible Unlimited wireless plans, ranging in price from $35 per line (with a minimum four lines) to $90 for a single line. Verizon also has three Fios Home Internet plans ranging from $40 to $80, depending on data allowance and availability.

How else to save money on Disney Plus

At $7 per month, Disney Plus is already priced between Apple TV Plus, which costs $4.99 a month, and Netflix's $8.99 a month basic tier. To sweeten the deal, Disney said it'll bundle Disney Plus with Hulu (with ads) and ESPN Plus and offer a $5 discount if you subscribe to all three of its streaming options, totalling a monthly $13. Disney has hinted it may consider raising the price of Disney Plus in the future as the service expands and picks up more movies and shows.

Although Disney's three-years-for-the-price-of-two deal has expired, we'd be surprised if the company doesn't offer more deals before its services goes live. Be sure to check back here because we'll keep this up to date with all the deals we find.