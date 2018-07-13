France vs. Croatia: How to watch the World Cup final on TV and online

Leer en CNET en Español

This is it. The 2018 FIFA World Cup is down to its last two survivors, France and Croatia. England and Belgium will play in a mildly intriguing third-place playoff on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT, Fox and Telemundo), but the main attraction, the World Cup final, is on Sunday morning here in the US.

With its young stars Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante and an extra day of rest (and no overtime game), France is the clear favorite. But Croatia has shown remarkable grit in getting to the final and features stellar midfielders Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitić -- who apparently had a high fever the night before he played against England in the semifinal and hadn't fully recovered.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. On US TV it will only be carried on Fox and Telemundo.

Where can I watch the highlights?

Twitter and Snapchat have partnered with Fox Sports to show highlights in the US. You can see every goal scored just moments after it happens on Twitter, in addition to previews, recaps and other live programming from Moscow's Red Square with US soccer greats Landon Donovan and Alexi Lalas. On Snapchat, you can watch videos of behind-the-scenes highlights and reactions from soccer fans across the world.

World Cup streaming options

You can use one of the big five live-TV streaming services or Fubo to watch the World Cup. In many markets, however, you can watch on-demand but not live content from Fox (and the other local networks), so be sure to check what Fox offers in your area for any service before committing. To help you test the waters, each service offers a free, seven-day trial.

DirectTV Now

DirectTV Now's cheapest, $35-a-month Live a Little package includes Fox and Telemundo. Click here to check availability of live local channels in your area.

Fubo

Fubo costs $20 for the first month, then $45 per month, and includes Fox and Telemundo. Click here to see if you can get a live feed of Fox in your area.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes Fox and Telemundo. Check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $40 Access plan includes Fox and Telemundo. Channel lineups vary by region, so check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page.

Sling TV

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue plan includes Fox, but neither the Blue nor Orange plan include Telemundo. Click here to see if you can get a live feed of Fox in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is currently available in dozens of major metro markets. It costs $40 a month and includes Fox and Telemundo.

