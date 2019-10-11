Getty Images

If you thought 10 candidates made for a crowded debate stage, wait until you see the number of podiums needed for the next Democratic primary debate. A total of 12 candidates will take the stage for the fourth debate. Front-runners Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders will be centerstage, joined by newcomers Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who made the cut after not qualifying for the last debate, and hedge-fund billionaire Tom Steyer, who will be making his national debate debut.

The debate takes place Tuesday, October 15 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) and will be shown on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. Here's how to watch even if you don't have cable.

When and where is the third Democratic debate?

Hosted by CNN and The New York Times, the debate will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.

Which candidates are in debate?

Twelve candidates have qualified for the fourth debate:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro



Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii

Sen. Kamala Harris of California



Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Billionaire Tom Steyer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Who is moderating the debate?

CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett and New York Times national editor Marc Lacey are the moderators.

How can I livestream the Democratic primary debate?

The debate starts at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) and will be shown on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. You'll also be able to stream it on CNN.com and NYTimes.com as well as CNN's and New York Times' apps for iOS and Android and the CNNgo app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire ( ), Chromecast and Android TV. You usually need to authenticate your account to prove you are a pay TV subscriber to stream CNN but the debate will be streamed for free.

Cord cutters can also watch the debate with a live TV streaming service. Each of the major services below offers CNN, but only Hulu with Live TV offers both CNN en Español and CNN International. FuboTV also offers CNN International.

Other things to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV ( ) or Chromecast ( ) .

or Chromecast . You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and PC browsers.

phones, tablets and PC browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

AT&T Watch TV costs $15 a month -- or free for certain AT&T wireless subscribers -- and includes CNN, but not CNN International or CNN Español.

Both the Sling TV Blue and Orange plans include CNN but neither offers CNN International or CNN en Español. The plans cost $25 a month but are discounted to $15 for the first month.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes CNN and CNN International, and the Español Add-on pack for $4.99 a month includes CNN en Español.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes CNN but not CNN International or CNN en Español.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes CNN but not CNN International or CNN en Español.

AT&T TV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes CNN but not CNN International or CNN en Español.

FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes CNN but not CNN en Español. The $6-a-month Fubo Extra add-on includes CNN International.

Originally published earlier and updated with current information.