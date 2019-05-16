Fortnite season 9, week 2 challenges and how to find the oversized phone and fish trophy

Epic Games

In the second week of the new Fortnite season, players will have plenty of challenges to occupy their time.

Fortnite season 9 week 2 challenges are live with free challenges available to everyone, while the Battle Pass challenges are only for those who purchased a season 9 pass. This week's tasks can be done fairly quickly, but one challenge will require some sniping skills.

Epic Games

Free challenges

Launch off Air Vents in different matches (0/5)

Stage 1 of 5: Land at Snobby Shores (0/1)

Stage 2 of 5: Land at Fatal Fields (0/1)

Stage 3 of 5: Land at Sunny Steps (0/1)

Stage 4 of 5: Land at Dusty Divot (0/1)

Stage 5 of 5: Land at Happy Hamlet (0/1)

Battle Pass challenges

Deal damage with Pistols to opponents (0/500)

Visit an oversized Phone, a big Piano, and a giant Dancing Fish Trophy (0/3)

Search a Chest in different Named Locations in a single match (0/3)

Stage 1 of 3: Eliminate an opponent from at least 50m away (0/1)

Stage 2 of 3: Eliminate an opponent from at least 75m away (0/1)

Stage 3 of 3: Eliminate an opponent from at least 100m away (0/1)

Where to Launch off Air Vents in different matches

Air Vents are new additions to Fortnite season 9. Players can find these primarily in the new, futuristic areas such as Mega Mall and Neo Tilted.

Land at Snobby Shores, Fatal Fields, Sunny Steps, Dusty Divot, Happy Hamlet

This challenge is quick and easy. Just make a plan to land at these at the start of the match. Be prepared to fight as these areas will have an increase in foot traffic because of this challenge.

Eliminate opponents in Sunny Steps or Shift Shafts

The real challenge here is the elimination of opponents. More players will hang out in these two areas for this specific reason, which means there will be plenty of targets. That also means weapons in the area will go quick. Players who want to knock out this task need to land quickly and rush to a chest to hopefully get a weapon to take out the others who just landed.

Deal damage with Pistols to opponents

The bad news about this challenge is that pistols will hardly do a minimal amount of damage. The good news is that pistols are everywhere. Find a pistol and shoot away at anyone and at any time.

Visit an oversized Phone, a big Piano, and a giant Dancing Fish Trophy

This task will have players visiting specific spots on the island.

Fortnite Week 2 Challenge Map

For the oversized Phone, head northeast of The Block. It's near the shore and just inside of where the dense trees begin. The red oversized Phone will be located under a tree.

Epic Games

There is a second oversize Phone to the west of Fatal Field on an icy summit. You can visit either phone to complete the task.

Epic Games

For the big Piano, go southeast of Lonely Lodge. It will be on a cliff overlooking the water.

Epic Games

The giant Dancing Fish Trophy is southwest of Mega Mall. It sticks out of the roof of a house almost right next to a Slipstream tower.

Epic Games

Search a Chest in different Named Locations in a single match

This challenge is hardly a challenge. Players should be searching for chests at named locations in every match regardless. Now getting three chests in one match can be tricky so it's best to go where the least amount of people will be. Try Paradise Palms, Haunted Hills and Frosty Flights to knock out this task.

Eliminate an opponent from at least 50m, 75m and 100m away

Out of all the Fortnite season 9 week 2 challenges, this one will be the hardest. A sniper rifle will be required to complete this task, but a player can get lucky with a rocket launcher or other weapons. One way to help finish this challenge is to build high structures as that will let you see opponents farther away and will add to the distance.

John Wick's Bounty

After days of speculation and leaks, John Wick has finally come to Fortnite.

Epic Games

Epic Games revealed the Fortnite x John Wick crossover event Thursday just in time for the release of John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum. Players can purchase the cosmetic set based on the popular Keanu Reeves action movie that includes the John Wick skin, Simple Sledge pickaxe, and the Assassin wrap from the game's Item Shop.

Fortnite players can also earn free movie-based loot playing the Wick's Bounty limited time mode.

Epic Games

Wick's Bounty

Complete any 5 challenges to earn reward item

Win a match of Wick's Bounty (0/1)

Play matches of Wick's Bounty (0/5)

Collect Gold Tokens (0/120)

Collect Gold Tokens in a single match (0/20)

Deal damage with Combat Shotgun (0/500)

Deal damage with Tactical Assault Rifle (0/500)

The rewards to completing the Wick's Bounty challenges include a Golden Token Black Bling for completing five challenges, a One Shot Glider after winning a match, the Boogeyman Wrap for playing five matches and XP for the rest of the tasks.

When Fortnite season 9 went live, players saw the first hint of a John Wick crossover when a house appeared in Paradise Palms that bears a striking resemblance to the character's house in the film. Data miners who dig through the game's data discovered the first mention of a John Wick limited time mode. Fortnite update v9.01 included even more John Wick content including the skin, cosmetic and more info about the new game mode.

Fortbytes

New in Fortnite season 9 are Fortbytes, which are only available to Battle Pass owners. The collectibles are scattered across the island, but also unlockable by reaching certain tiers and gaining a designated amount of XP. Each Fortbyte will reveal a piece of an image teasing Fortnite season 10, and a new one appears every day.

Fortnite Season 9 Fortbyte Challenges

1: Awarded for gaining 175,000 XP

10: Awarded for gaining 60,000 XP

13: Found at a location hidden within loading screen number 2

17: Found inside a Wooden Fish Building

24: Found within Fatal Field

25: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 40

35: Awarded for gaining 225,000 XP

36: Accessible by Sentinel on a frozen island

39: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 2

44: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 20

46: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 100

47: Found between a Reboot Van, pirate camp, and a crashed battlebus

55: Found within Haunted Hills

57: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 25 times

66: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 75 times

71: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 1

81: Accessible in daytime near a mountain top cactus wedge

82: Accessible by solving the pressure plate puzzle NW of the Block

84: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 60

85: Awarded for gaining 30,000 XP

87: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 50 times

90: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 100 times

92: Accessible by using Rock Love Spray near a lavafall

96: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 80

99: Awarded for gaining 125,000 XP

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch ( ), Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.

In the multiplayer online game, you parachute onto an island and use various weapons to eliminate opponents in a last-person-standing scenario. The massively popular game has attracted players with live events like virtual concerts and special limited-time game modes. Developer Epic Games is also hosting the Fortnite World Cup this summer. Online qualification for the esports competition began in April and finals will take place in New York in July, with a prize pool of $30 million.

Originally published on May 16.

Update, 11:59 a.m. PT: Adds Fortbyte list.