Fortnite season 9, week 1 challenges and where to find Sky Platforms, Slipstreams

Epic Games

Fortnite season 9 is underway, and with it comes a new set of challenges. Players with a Battle Pass can complete all challenges, while those who don't want to spend money can complete just the free challenges.

Free challenges

Stage 1 of 2: Ride the Slipstream around Neo Tilted (0/1)

Visit all Sky Platforms (0/7)

Deal Damage to opponents within 10 seconds of using a Shadow Bomb (0/200)

Battle Pass challenges

Pick up a Legendary Item in different matches (0/5)

Search chests at Lucky Landing or Loot Lake (0/7)

Scoped Weapon Eliminations (0/3)

Stage 1 of 3: Deal damage to opponents from at least two stories or above (0/300)

How to ride the Slipstream around Neo Tilted

A typical move by Epic at the start of a new season is to create a challenge that has players making use of one of the new features. In this case, it's the Slipstreams that're found in the inner part of the island as well as around Neo Tilted and Mega Mall. To easily knock out this task, plan to drop near Neo Tilted and glide right into the Slipstream. Continue in the wind stream until you complete the challenge.

Where are the Sky Platforms?

Sky Platforms are another new edition for Fortnite season 9. There are seven of these floating platforms found across the island. Players will need to head to these spots once they drop from the Airbus to get to them easily. This means these spots will be packed as other players try to complete this challenge. The good news is that players dropping on these platforms from the Airbus won't have weapons aside from their pickaxes, though there are chests available on the Sky Platforms.

Here's a map of where the Sky Platforms are:

Epic Games

How to deal damage to an opponent within 10 seconds after using a Shadow Bomb

The Shadow Bomb is a new rare item introduced toward the end of Fortnite season 8, which lets players become almost invisible. Since it's rare, players will have to get a little lucky to find it. But once they do, it's pretty easy to get the jump on other players and do the 200 damage needed to complete the challenge.

Pick up a Legendary Item in different matches

Like the previously mentioned Shadow Bomb, this challenge requires some luck to complete it quickly. Legendary weapons can be found in chests around the island, but the best bet is to wait for a supply drop. These crates full of loot and a Legendary Item will start falling at random places on the map once the storm circle begins closing in. The longer a player lasts in a match, the easier it is to find them, since there's less of the map to explore, but expect to have other players battle for the box.

Search chests at Lucky Landing or Loot Lake

This is a fairly straightforward task, and players should focus on this challenge right away. As other players will likely spend their time searching Neo Tilted and Mega Mall, other areas on the map will have far fewer people to contend with. Visit Lucky Landing and Loot Lake early for the chests.

Scoped weapon eliminations

Again, a fairly straightforward challenge. Find a scoped weapon (snipers are the most common ones), and proceed to take out other players. If playing a squad game, it's also possible to down an enemy first with a weapon like the shotgun, and when they're crawling on the ground, switch to a sniper to get the easy scoped elimination.

Deal damage to opponents from at least two stories above

Those players visiting Neo Tilted and other areas on the map with tall buildings can use the buildings for this challenge. Fortunately, this task doesn't require players to eliminate others from the vantage point, they just have to do damage. Players who make it into the later parts of a match can also create their own two-story buildings, but keep in mind that the requirement is to be two stories higher than the other player. This can be difficult if the two players have a build war and keep going higher and higher with their buildings.