Fortnite season 9: Here's everything you need to know

Epic

Fortnite season 9 is almost here. As the case with many of the previous season, this likely means there will be some major changes coming to the popular battle royale game. The big questions are when the new season will start and what will change on the game's map.

When does season 9 start?

Fortnite seasons last 10 weeks. The final week of season 8 kicked off on May 2, which means season 9 should start on May 9. To confirm that date, Epic began teasing the new season on Monday with a tweet saying "The Future is Unknown. 5.9.2019" and an image of what is likely a new skin making its debut in season 9.

The company sent another tweet on Tuesday saying "The Future is Bright. 5.9.2019" along with another image of a soon-to-be-released skin.

Both images also have a "N" and an "E," which could be a clue to the theme of the new season, or it'll simply spell out "new" when the next teaser image is released.

For more confirmation, fan site Fortnite Intel spotted an image from the PlayStation Store listing the start of Fortnite season 9 as May 9 along with an Aug. 1 start of Fortnite season 10.

How will the map change?

This past Saturday was a special event in Fortnite known simply as the volcano event. A volcano on the island became active and spewed out lava balls, destroying parts of the island.

The two areas destroyed by the volcano were Tilted Towers and Retail Row. Currently, players can visit the destroyed buildings in those spots.

Come May 9, both areas will likely receive a makeover such as in season 4 when the destroyed Dusty Depot became Dusty Divot.

There are potentially a lot more changes in store for Fortnite season 9. We'll cover them here when they're live.

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC and Android and iOS devices.