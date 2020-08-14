Angela Lang/CNET

Fortnite players on Android received a big surprise Thursday when the battle royale game disappeared from the Google Play Store. The move came after publisher Epic Games tried to get around the 30% fee Apple and Google charge developers for transactions on their respective platforms. In turn, the two companies removed Fortnite from their app stores, which led to Epic filing lawsuits against the tech giants while promoting the hashtag #FreeFortnite on social media.

Don't fret, Android users. We'll show you how to download and play Fortnite on your phone or tablet. Just make sure your device is compatible with Fortnite and get ready to download some additional apps.

Get Fortnite directly from Epic Games

The Google Play Store is the primary place to download the Android game from, but players can also download it directly from Epic. A visit to the Fortnite Android page on the publisher's site will display a QR code. Scan it with your Android device to start the download.

Now playing: Watch this: Fortnite app banned on iOS, Android shops

Samsung Galaxy store

Back in 2018, Samsung struck a deal with Epic to make Fortnite a timed exclusive for the Samsung Galaxy Store. It's still available for download there for Samsung device owners.

What if I already have Fortnite installed from the Google Play Store?

The good news is that you can still play the game just fine. The bad news is you won't be able to update Fortnite. This legal development comes at an interesting time, with the next season starting Aug. 27. Each season brings a major update to the game, and it's unclear if players with previous versions of the game will be able to participate.