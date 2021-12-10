For Auld Lang Syne on Apple TV Plus: How to watch the new Peanuts holiday special

Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is ringing in the holiday season with a new Peanuts special, Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne. Available starting Friday, the holiday special follows fan-favorite characters Lucy, Sally, Linus, Snoopy (and Charlie Brown, of course) as they plan a New Year's party to remember and attempt to tackle some lingering resolutions.

For Auld Lang Syne is the first original holiday special released as part of Apple's partnership with production companies WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions that began in 2020.

How to watch Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne

The new holiday special premieres on Apple TV Plus on Friday, Dec. 10.

Apple TV Plus costs $5 a month, or $50 for an annual subscription. The subscription streaming service doesn't have its own dedicated app, but its original shows and movies are inside the Apple TV app.

The Apple TV app is available on multiple streaming devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, PlayStation and Apple devices that stream video, such as the iPhone, the iPad, Apple TV streaming boxes and Macs.

What other Peanuts holiday specials are on Apple TV Plus?

Apple TV Plus is home to all Peanuts specials, including A Charlie Brown Christmas, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. A Charlie Brown Christmas will also air for free on PBS and PBS Kids stations on Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET (people should check local listings to confirm the air time in their area).

On Dec. 3, Apple TV Plus also added It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown, a collection of holiday-themed vignettes staring Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty, Sally and the rest of the Peanuts gang.