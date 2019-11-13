Angela Lang/CNET

The Motorola Razr is back! It's still a flip phone, but it's bigger, has a foldable display and runs Android. There's also a touchscreen on the front of the phone when it's closed for you to tap and swipe through notifications or take a quick photo. Even better, the Razr is the most affordable foldable phone from a major brand, priced at $1,500.

The Razr isn't the first phone with a foldable display we've seen this year. Samsung's Galaxy Fold was finally released in September after a lengthy delay just days before it was supposed to launch. Huawei's Mate X is available right now, but only in China.

Motorola gives the Razr a 6.2-inch screen that folds vertically to touch the base, making it easy to slip into your pocket to carry around. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, which puts a large viewing screen above all else, the Razr emphasizes portability. It comes with creature comforts like a fingerprint reader and 128GB of onboard storage. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Razr claims to be splash-proof, with a stronger screen. You can read all about what the Motorola Razr is like to use.

Between the nostalgic namesake and the unique approach to a foldable smartphone, there's no doubt the Razr is appealing. Here's everything you need to know about when and where you can buy the new foldable phone.

When can I buy it?

Preorders for the Razr start on Dec. 26, 2019. Orders will begin to arrive sometime in January, 2020. The exact date wasn't announced.

Colors

The Razr will be available in noir black.

Cost

There's only one model of the Razr, and it'll cost you $1,500 for 128GB of storage.

In the US, it's a Verizon Wireless exclusive

Once preorders open in December, there's only one wireless carrier in the US where you can buy and use the phone -- Verizon Wireless. You can sign up for Verizon's payment plan of $62.49 per month for 24 months, or pay full price.

Order from Motorola

You'll be able to order the new Razr directly from Motorola when it's made available in December.

Select Walmart stores will carry it

There's no word on which Walmart stores will keep the new Razr in stock, but Motorola has said that "select Walmart locations" will carry the new Razr.

Outside the US

The new Razr will launch in Canada in "early 2020," and will come to "select markets across Europe starting in December. Razr will also be available in Latin America, Asia and Australia."