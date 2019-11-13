First at-home, on-demand medical exam kit launches at Best Buy

TytoCare

Hate going to the doctor's office? It's now easier to avoid thanks to TytoCare. The health tech company just launched its hand-held telemedicine examination device, TytoHome, at Best Buy online and at 300 locations across the country (it was previously only available directly from health providers). The device lets you perform a "remote health examination" from home and get a diagnosis from a doctor, virtually.

While virtual doctors appointments aren't exactly new, most telemedicine services limit what a doctor can see -- appointments and consultations usually take place through a video call where doctors cannot take a patient's vitals. TytoHome aims to bridge that gap.

TytoHome comes with several attachments, including a stethoscope and a heart rate monitor, that let you examine yourself or someone you care for, and send that data to a doctor or health care provider to review via the TytoCare app. For example, you can use the stethoscope attachment on your heart to capture the sound so that a doctor can listen to your heart beat.

The otoscope has high-definition cameras that let your doctor see into your throat or ear to rule out infections. Healthcare providers are available 24 hours a day through the app to review the information you gather through TytoHome. Those providers can then provide a diagnosis and write prescriptions for medication, if needed.

It's important to note that this device and telemedicine services in general are for acute care situations like ear infections, sore throats, fever, flu or stomach aches. Emergency or life-threatening situations should always be treated on site at a hospital or emergency clinic first.

TytoCare has partnered with the following medical providers to administer care:

American Well and LiveHealth Online, covering users nationwide

Ochsner Health System, covering users in Louisiana and Mississippi

Sanford Health, covering users in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

Novant Health, covering users in North Carolina

You can purchase the device directly from Best Buy online or in stores for $300. The cost for seeing a doctor via TytoHome is typically $60 or less per exam. The visit cost is dependent upon your healthcare provider and if your insurance company offers reimbursements for virtual medical exams or telemedicine appointments.

