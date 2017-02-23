Find out when iTunes albums go on sale

Do you still buy albums? From iTunes? Good news: Apple occasionally puts albums on sale. Bad news: There's no way to know when that happens for a specific title without checking the store regularly.

Now there is. TunesGenie is a free iOS app that lets you build a wish-list of albums you want to buy, then notifies you when there's a price drop.

Once you start the app, tap Search and find an album you want to track. When it appears in the search results, tap the plus sign to add it to your Wish List. Repeat for additional albums. Then tap Wish List to see everything you're tracking.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Rick Broida/CNET

Alternately, if you're browsing the iTunes Store directly, you can tap the Share button and choose Add to TunesGenie. (If you don't see the option, tap More and enable it from the Activities list.)

Curiously, you need to add at least 11 albums to your list before TunesGenie's notification option will kick in. But that's all there is to it. Whenever there's a price drop, you'll know.

Although the app is free, TunesGenie does earn affiliate revenue when you purchase albums (which you can do just by tapping one). Developer Frank Barret donates a full 50 percent of that revenue to Doctors Without Borders. So finding album deals this way is very much a win-win.

In the future, Barrett plans to let you choose between multiple charities, while also providing notifications of price drops on movies and TV shows.