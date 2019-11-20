Getty Images

With less than three months before the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, time is running out for Democratic presidential hopefuls to make their case to the American public. Tonight the 10 candidates will take the stage for the fifth Democratic primary debate. Front-runners Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders will be centerstage, flanked by Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang and four others.

The debate takes place in Atlanta tonight at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) and will be shown on MSNBC. Here's how to watch even if you don't have cable.

Which candidates are in debate?



Ten candidates have qualified for the fifth debate:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii

Sen. Kamala Harris of California



Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Billionaire Tom Steyer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

There will be two fewer candidates on stage in this debate than in the last. Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro failed to qualify this time, and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke dropped out of the race. Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick just announced he's running for president but too late to qualify for this debate.

To qualify for the fifth debate, candidates had to hit 3% in four approved polls or 5% in two early-state polls plus bring in money from at least 165,000 unique donors, including 600 individual donors from 20 states.

Who is moderating the debate?

Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, Kristen Welker and Ashley Parker will be your moderators. The debate is hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post and will take place at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

How can I livestream the Democratic primary debate?

The debate starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be shown on MSNBC. You'll also be able to stream it for free on MSNBC.com and washingtonpost.com as well as the NBC News and The Washington Post mobile apps.

Cord cutters can also watch the debate with a live TV streaming service. Each of the major services below offers MSNBC.

Other things to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV ( ) , Apple TV ( ) or Chromecast ( ) .

, Apple TV or Chromecast . You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and PC browsers.

phones, tablets and PC browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

MSNBC is part of the $5-a-month News Extra add-on for Sling Blue, which costs $25 a month but is currently discounted to $15 for the first month.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes MSNBC.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes MSNBC.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes MSNBC. Note that Vue will shut down in January 2020, but in the meantime it's still available.

FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes MSNBC.

AT&T TV Now's basic $65-a-month Plus package includes MSNBC.

Originally published earlier this year and updated with current information.