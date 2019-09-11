FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019: How to watch the semifinal games

Getty Images

The US is out! After losing to France in the quarterfinals, Team USA's 58-game winning streak in FIBA and the Olympics is over. A new FIBA champ will be crowned on Sunday. But, first, the semifinals will played on Thursday. Spain will face Australia in the first game, followed by France against Argentina. Three out of the four semifinal teams feature NBA players, giving US basketball fans reasons to continue watching after the US's early exit.

Here's what you need to know to watch the FIBA semifinals and final.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 streaming services for live TV

When are the next games?

The tournament started with 32 teams. We are down to the final four. The semifinals take place on Thursday with the winners advancing to the final on Sunday. Because the tournament takes place in China, the games are on in the early morning hours in the US. Here's the schedule of the remaining games:

Friday, Sept. 13

Australia vs. Spain, 4 a.m. ET

Argentina vs. France, 8 a.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 15

Australia or Spain vs. Argentina or France, 8 a.m. ET

The US is out of the tournament, but it has one game remaining -- a consolation game on Thursday, Sept. 12 against Serbia at 7 a.m. ET.

Which NBA players are still in the tournament?

Argentina is the only team left without an NBA player on its roster. Here's how the NBA talent is spread across Australia, France and Spain:

Australia

Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz)

Patty Mills (San Antonio Spurs)

Matthew Dellavedova (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Aron Baynes (Phoenix Suns)

Andrew Bogut (Golden State Warriors)

France

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

Evan Fournier (Orlando Magic)

Nicolas Batum (Charlotte Hornets)

Frank Ntilikina (New York Knicks)

Elie Okobo (Phoenix Suns)

Vincent Poirier (Boston Celtics)

Spain

Marc Gasol (Toronto Raptors)

Juancho Hernangomez (Denver Nuggets)

Willy Hernangomez (Charlotte Hornets)

Ricky Rubio (Phoenix Suns)

How can I watch?

The tournament will not be shown on broadcast or cable TV. All games will be shown on ESPN Plus, which is ESPN's standalone streaming service. It requires no contract and costs $5 a month or $50 a year.

You can watch ESPN Plus on Samsung smart TVs and other TVs using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Chromecast. You can also watch using the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Oculus Go ( ). And you can watch on iPhones, iPads ( ), Android phones, tablets and PC browsers.