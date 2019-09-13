FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019: How to watch the final between Spain and Argentina

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

After losing to France in the quarterfinals, Team USA's 58-game winning streak in FIBA and the Olympics is over. A new basketball world champion will be crowned on Sunday when Spain plays Argentina.

Here's what you need to know to watch the final game of the FIBA World Cup.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 streaming services for live TV

When is the FIBA final?

The tournament started with 32 teams and only two remain. The final between Spain and Argentina will be played on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 a.m. ET.

After losing to France, the US then lost to Serbia in the fifth-place game of the consolation bracket to tumble into the seventh-place game against Poland. That game will be played on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET.

Which NBA players are still in the tournament?

Argentina is devoid of NBA talent, but Spain has four NBA players:

Marc Gasol (Toronto Raptors)

Juancho Hernangómez (Denver Nuggets)

Willy Hernangómez (Charlotte Hornets)

Ricky Rubio (Phoenix Suns)

After winning the NBA title with the Raptors, Gasol is looking to double up his basketball championships this year with a FIBA crown.

How can I watch?

The tournament is not on broadcast or cable TV. The games are on ESPN Plus, which is ESPN's standalone streaming service. It requires no contract and costs $5 a month or $50 a year.

You can watch ESPN Plus on Samsung smart TVs and other TVs using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Chromecast. You can also watch using the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Oculus Go ( ). And you can watch on iPhones, iPads ( ), Android phones, tablets and PC browsers.