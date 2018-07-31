5 features coming to the iPad in iOS 12

Beyond the basic iOS 12 features coming to all iOS devices when the update is released this fall, Apple's iPad ( ) gains a few new features.

While the lack of major productivity improvements to the iPad may be disappointing, you still get Apple's new Screen Time tool, better notifications, group FaceTime calls, and Siri improvements -- just to name a few.

Outside of the core iOS 12 features, below are five features specific to the iPad you will see once iOS 12 is officially released this fall. Keep in mind, iOS 12 is currently in beta and not finalized. Features can -- and often do -- change by the time it's released. If that should happen, we will update this post to reflect the changes.

Status bar gets a new look

The status bar, where items such as the time, Wi-Fi indicator, battery meter and the like are displayed has been rearranged. With the iPad unlocked, you'll now find the date and time on the left side of the status bar. On the right side is where you will find Wi-Fi, DND indicator, battery life and cellular signal (if applicable).

Multitasking looks different, works the same

There's not a whole lot new here. You still use the same swipe up from the bottom of the screen to show the app dock, and a longer swipe up opens the multitasking view. The biggest change is the lack of Control Center in the multitasking view.

Control Center's new home

The lack of Control Center in multitasking view is because Control Center now behaves just like it does on the iPhone X ( ). This means that you need to swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen to access it.

Voice Memos app

Apple has added its Voice Memos app to the iPad, starting with iOS 12. The app itself has a lot of features, like the ability to trim, replace audio, recover the original clip and iCloud sync between iOS devices and your Mac.

Stocks app

Also joining in on the iPad party is Apple's Stocks app. The Stocks app on iPad is redesigned to include news and information about companies you keep tabs on. The news included in the Stocks app comes courtesy of the Apple News app, of course.