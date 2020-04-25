Facebook Messenger Rooms: How to use the free Zoom video chat competitor

Facebook

Facebook is getting in on the group-video-chat game with a new feature called Messenger Rooms, which seems set to compete with services like Zoom, Skype and Microsoft Teams as more people turn to video chat amid coronavirus lockdowns and quarantines.

Facebook users will be able to create a room from Facebook or the Messenger app, and invite anyone up to 50 people to join a video call -- even if they don't have a Facebook account. There will be no time limits on calls.

Messenger Rooms arrives as some people are looking for an alternative to Zoom, which has faced a number of security and privacy issues in the past two months. (If you are still using Zoom, you can take steps to lock down you meetings and prevent Zoombombing, and learn other hidden tips and tricks).

Facebook Messenger Rooms will be rolling out in certain countries this week before expanding globally, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a livestream on Friday. Keep reading for Facebook Messenger Rooms' stance on privacy, and how to get started using the new video chat platform.

Facebook Messenger Rooms privacy concerns

While Facebook has also grappled with many security and privacy problems, Zuckerberg said in the livestream that the company has been "very careful" and tried to "learn the lessons" from issues with other video conference tools in recent months.

More than 700 million accounts participate in voice and video calls every day on Facebook Messenger and the Facebook-owned WhatsApp, and the number of calls has more than doubled in many areas since the coronavirus outbreak began, the company said in a press release.

Messenger Rooms privacy protections include the ability to control who sees your room, and can lock or unlock it. If it's unlocked, anyone with the link can join and share the room with others. But the room creator has to be present to start the call. They can control who can join, and can remove participants at any time, too. People can report a room for violating Facebook rules -- though those reports will not include any video or audio from the call. Facebook doesn't listen to your calls at all, the company said.

How to create a Facebook Messenger Room

Once it's available in your area, here's how to create a Room from your phone:

1. Open the Messenger app.

2. Tap the People tab at the bottom right of the screen.

3. Tap Create a Room, and select the people who you want to join.

3. To share a room with people who don't have a Facebook account, you can share the link with them. You can also share the room in your News Feed, Groups and Events.

You can join a room from your phone or computer -- no need to download anything, according to Facebook.

Facebook plans to add ways to create Rooms from Instagram Direct, WhatsApp and Portal as well. Features will include 14 camera filters and changeable backgrounds.

For more, check out 11 video chat app tricks for Zoom, Skype, FaceTime, and how to stay healthy and entertained at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.