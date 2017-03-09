Facebook Messenger Day: Tips for using the newest Snapchat clone

1:46 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

At some point, you have to feel bad for Snapchat. WhatsApp and Instagram each have released a feature that's nearly identical to Snapchat's Stories feature, which lets you post photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours.

Now here comes Facebook Messenger with a new feature called Messenger Day, where you can share parts of your day with your Messenger buddies, and, true to Snapchat's approach, anything you share vanishes after 24 hours.

Here's everything you need to know about Messenger Day, the latest Snapchat wannabe.

When will I get the Day feature?

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

According to Facebook, Messenger Day will begin showing up within the app starting March 9. However, because it's a global rollout and Facebook likes to ensure everything is running smoothly as more people begin using new features, it may take some time before you get it.

You'll know you have access when the shutter button at the bottom of the app turns into a sun.

Viewing a friend's Day is a lot like Snapchat...

After Day is active for your account, each time you open Messenger there'll be a row of cards at the top of the screen. Each friend who's using Day will have a card; tap on a card to view your friend's day.

Skip past a photo or video with a tap on the display, or leave your finger on the screen to pause playback.

Tap on any of the text shortcuts along the bottom of your friends' posts to quickly send a message, some of which include an emoji.

...and so is updating your Day

Enlarge Image Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

The quickest way to post your day is to launch Messenger, tap the shutter button, take your photo and share.

Of course, you can take a few extra seconds to add stickers, filters, text or sketches before sharing with your friends. You cannot, however, select how long you want the photo to remain viewable; each photo is viewable for 5 seconds.

When you tap the share button, Messenger automatically selects "Add to my Day." You can also choose to send the item to your friends in a normal Messenger conversation along with adding it to your Day.

Another method for sharing something to your Day feed is when you share something with a friend in a conversation, a button will show up just beneath the photo or video and ask if you also want to add it to your Day feed.

Who can see my Day?

Enlarge Image Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

That's up to you. When posting to your Day, the default setting is for all of your Facebook friends to have access to it. However, you can pick who can or can't see it with a tap on the More icon, followed by Everyone Except or Custom.

Everyone Except will let you pick who you don't want to see your post, while Custom will let you pick only those people you want to share with.

You can retroactively remove someone from seeing something you've added to your Day, or change the overall privacy setting for a particular item if you change your mind with a tap on the viewer count, followed by the settings gear.

Find out who's viewing your Day

When people starting viewing your Day, a small, circular icon will show up in the bottom-right corner of your Day thumbnail.

Open your Day stream, then tap on the same circle in the bottom-left corner. A list of those who've seen your Day will populate, complete with the option to remove that person or change the privacy settings for each post.

Videos are capped at 15 seconds

Unlike Snapchat and its 10-second video limit, Messenger Day videos are limited to 15 seconds. It's not a bunch of extra time, but the additional 5 seconds gives you a chance to crack another joke.

You can get away with screenshots

Just like WhatsApp Stories, Messenger Day won't reveal if you take a screenshot of a friend's Day post.

Not that Snapchat's screenshot reporting tool should make you feel any safer about sharing potentially embarrassing photos.